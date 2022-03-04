Ngugi wa Thiong’o: Why I returned to my mother’s tongue

Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o

Renowned author Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Kibet

  • Prof Ngugi this week received the prestigious PEN/Nabokov Award for Achievement in International Literature.
  • The prolific author recalled that upon returning to England, he resolved to write his works in Gikuyu.

The seed that would eventually grow into the mugumo (fig) tree that Ngugi wa Thiong’o crusade for African languages would seem to have accidentally dropped into the soil in 1966 somewhere in New York, the renowned author and champion of “African Voices” revealed on Monday this week.

