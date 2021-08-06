New Kikuyu Benga Princess Kamson emerges
For Benga music lovers in Nairobi and Central Kenya, budding Kikuyu Benga Princess Kamson has lately proved to be one to watch out for during live shows.
Kamson (Grace Gathoni), who is doing well with “Wendo Wi Cama”, also recently released another hit “Reke Mamenye”.
She joins the ranks of other Benga lady singers from Central Kenya Kenya like Joyce Wa Mamaa (specialising in Mugithi music).
Princess Kamson performs at Bliss Bistro (Ruiru) every Thursday,
Wingu Bistro (Ruaka) every Friday, Voices (Bahati) every Saturday, and at Nokras Riverine (Sagana) every Sunday.
All shows start at 1pm to end at 7pm.