New exciting finding on origin and route of Mt Kenya Bantu

Title: Abantu: From the Nile to Kirimaara - A Journey of 1,000 Years

Author: Engineer Kiruki Mwithimbu

Reviewed by Khakhudu Agunda

This nearly 400-page treatise by Kiruki Mwithimbu, an engineer by profession, dwells on the history of the Abantu (people) of the Mt Kenya region and their origin from Egypt to East Africa over 1,000 years. It is divided into five books.

Book One, titled ‘Genesis,’ states that “the slopes of Mt Kenya, Kirimaara, have been occupied by a people of Bantu extraction generally called Andu (Antu) a Nyumba. They trace their history to 700 BC when a powerful dynasty ruled the Nile Delta of Misiri — present-day Egypt. There is an echo of Meru in the name of the ancient City of Meroe.

Kiruki explores Bantu migration, challenging the exclusive assertion of the origin from the Congo Forest. Between 1000 AD and 1400 AD, the Mt Kenya Bantu made their way from Lake Turkana to East Africa.

As the author explains, “this book of history spun around common myths of origin fished off medieval archives of the Abagusii, Agikuyu, Akamba, Aembu and the Ameru”, in other words, the Abantu.

Kiruki traces the migration from Meroe to Ethiopia (Abachinia) to Lake Turkana and on to Mt Elgon, around Lake Victoria and Mt Kenya.

Book Two is on the Agikuyu myth of origin, the place of a matriarch, enterprise, ties with the Maasai and the coming of the white man. It covers the establishment of the towns of Murang’a, Kenol, Sagana, Karatina, Nyeri and Nanyuki. Murang’a was from the Maasai ranga ranga, meaning wandering around.

Sagana came into being because the white man could not pronounce the Th for River Thagana, opting instead for S, Sagana River. Karatina arose from the 1918 pandemic and quarantine. It was once famous for having the biggest open-air market in East Africa.

Even the name Nyeri has a Maasai origin, from the word Nai-yer, for a geographic object known in Kikuyu as Karima ka Nyiri. Nanyuki, known as Mwisho wa Reli, gained fame as the billionaire’s playground. It also has a Maasai connection in its name, Enyaanyukie, which means resemblance.

There is an interesting tale on how a British railway engineer denied Meru the Lunatic Express experience, by losing the designs after a night of carousing with three voluptuous African beauties.

Book Three is devoted to the Embu-Mbeere-Ndia and the Akamba. The Embu massacre occurred after the killing of a young white District Officer. The warrior who speared him to death was ravaged by guilt for killing a “boy” after it was found that he was uncircumcised.

The Akamba specialised in trade caravans to Mombasa. Chief Kivoi wa Mwendwa gave Voi Town its name.

Akamba warriors entering the 10-mile coastal strip under the Sultan of Zanzibar would be required to leave their bows and arrows in quivers known as thyaka at this place. The name Mariakani for the township on the outskirts of Mombasa evolved from Mathyakani.

Mackinnon Road was named after Sir William Mackinnon, a Scottish baron and Imperial British East Africa Company (IBEA) shareholder.

Mtito-Andei is a forest of vultures, Kibwezi was known as Kivwetse derived from a former Scottish mission, Sultan Hamud, after the Sultan of Zanzibar, Hamud bin Muhammad.

Book Four is about the Ameru, also known as the Baite Nation, to which the author belongs. The Momeru and Mogusi are believed to have been twin brothers. Both “are well-endowed with a temperament that gets volcanic when provoked”.

Maua Town

Maua Town, the home of miraa, hosts the Faculty of Medicine of Kenya Methodist University (Kemu) and is the gateway to Meru National Park. It earned international fame through Born Free, the 1966 film on conservationists George and Joy Adamson, the couple who loved lions more than their own lives.

The name Maua had nothing to do with flowers. It was the European corruption of the word maura (a cursed place). It was a sanctuary for girls who conceived before marriage. The Igembe ceded their cursed grove to missionaries to build a church, hospital and school.

Meru Town has grown rapidly since its independence in 1963. It is home to Kemu and Meru Technical University, and the 50,000-seat Kinoru Stadium.

Chogoria Town is known for the PCEA Chogoria Hospital. Chuka Town is known for traditional drummers. Starehe Boys Centre founder Geoffrey William Griffin saw service here in the Mau Mau war. Major Griffin led the 1954 British Army operation.

Book Five is dedicated to the Maasai. The Bantu of Mt Kenya have Maasai militarism to thank for scaring away slave traders.

Kiruki believes Mt Kenya got its name from the Maa phrase E-rukenya. However, the popular name for it is Oldoinyo Keri, meaning striped mountain. The Meru/Kikuyu had it as Kirimaara. Enkare Nairobi was a place of cool waters, Nakurro for barren scrublands, Nyahururu for waterfall, Naivasha e-naiposha, and Loresho O-lorresho, scrublands on the foothills west of Nairobi. Limuru came from the Maasai word for donkey’s droppings, ilimur.

Since Gikuyu na Mumbi had only daughters, their suitors, despite the talk of the mysterious emergence of husbands from God, most probably came from their Maasai neighbours. Since the Bantu abhorred marriage between relatives, the Kikuyu may probably be 50 per cent Maasai in the DNA.

The author pays tribute to his alma mater, Kagumo High School in Nyeri. It produced prominent people such as Equity Bank boss James Mwangi, top lawyer Gibson Kamau Kuria, former Transport Cabinet Secretary Joseph Macharia and former Transport Permanent Secretary Cyrus Njiru.