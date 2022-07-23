New book 'Mikondo ya Kiswahili' explores trends of the language on the global arena

From July 7, this year, countries across the globe will be marking the annual World Kiswahili Language Day, as declared by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), the Member States in its 41st Session, Paris, 2021.

July 7, was chosen because it was the day in 1954, that Tanganyika African National Union (TANU), under the founding Tanzanian president, Julius Kambarage Nyerere, embraced Kiswahili as a unifying language for independence struggles.

Equally, Kenya’s founding president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, is also credited for having used Kiswahili to mobilize and rally Kenyans in the struggle against colonialism.

Mzee Kenyatta’s “Halambe/Harambee” call encapsulates the essence of unity of purpose.

Due to the fact that Kiswahili has its origins in East Africa, particularly Kenya’s coast – from where it later spread to other parts of the region, continent and eventually the whole globe, marking the World Kiswahili Language Day no doubt elicits some great interest among language scholars, cultural enthusiasts, and educational institutions.

Coincidentally, two well-known Kiswahili scholars, Professors Alamin Mazrui and Kimani Njogu have released a book titled: Mikondo ya Kiswahili: Siasa, Jamii na Utandawazi (Trends in Kiswahili: Politics, Social and Globalization).

The book, which has just rolled off the press, is published by The Red Sea Press (USA) in conjunction with Twaweza Communications, Nairobi, (2022).

Development of Kiswahili

The book generally traces the trajectory taken by the Kiswahili language in its development during the pre-colonial, colonial, and post-colonial periods, and the challenge(s) it has surmounted - against all odds, to be arguably, one of Africa’s most recognised and embraced languages in the world.

Mazrui and Njogu observe that, amongst the over 2,000 languages of African origin, Kiswahili, a Bantu language, is the most widely spread and spoken internationally.

It is among the 10 most widely spoken languages in the world – with more than 150 million speakers – the majority of whom are East Africans, and those from countries of The Great Lakes Region such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and Mozambique.

The book is divided into two major parts.

The first part deals with the development and linguistic changes that are taking place in Kiswahili and also the challenges that this language has constantly encountered over the years in terms of lack of proper policy formulation and or implementation and even emerging slangs such as Sheng, English – which have been in existence since the 1930s, and more recently, Shembeteng.

Mazrui and Njogu argue that, despite the fact that colonialism helped in entrenching Kiswahili through translation and standardisation, it conversely relegated it to playing second fiddle to English.

They lament that although translation plays a bigger role in widening the scope of Kiswahili, English has ‘negatively’ affected the culture of the law and the constitution in the East African countries: “Since the beginning of the 20th century, Kiswahili has had a dramatic impact on national integration.

Widespread language

However, from decade to decade, it has become more and more widespread as a language of national discourse (sic).

Kiswahili has been a language of practical politics but not the official language of the constitution.

It has increasingly become a language of morals preached in churches and mosques but not the language of law in courts.

It’s the primary operational language of the Head of State but not of the Chief Justice,” they argue.

The two scholars, therefore, stress the need to use Kiswahili in the realms of sheria (law), katiba (constitution), mahakama (courts), and parliament (bunge) so as to entrench the culture of constitutionalism among the ordinary people or wananchi. Until today, Kenya does not, for example, have an official, ‘approved’ Kiswahili version of the 2010 Constitution.

Another setback facing Kiswahili, particularly in Kenya as noted earlier, is the lack of policy implementation.

For example, although Kiswahili is the official language of Kenya together with English as enshrined in the 2010 Constitution, there has been a lack of political goodwill in creating the National Kiswahili Council – Baraza la Kiswahili la Taifa, the equivalent of Tanzania’s Baraza la Kiswahili la Taifa (BAKITA).

The second part of this book distinctively elaborates on the role and importance of Kiswahili in this age of globalisation.

The authors observe that globalisation is not a recent phenomenon. It has over time manifested itself in different parts of the world for very many centuries.

They agree with Manfred Steger’s observation in his influential work - Globalization: A Very Short Introduction (OUP,2020), that: “Globalization is not a single process but a matrix of processes that operate simultaneously and unevenly in different forms across all geographical scales and across many dimensions.”

The authors, further add their voice, in vouching for Kiswahili to be the lingua franca of the African continent (Ki-Afrihili), a dream that has been deferred for a very long time since this idea was first mooted by pan-Africanists such Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah, who was also the first president of that country.

Similar calls have in the past, been made by notable writers such as Wole Soyinka (Nigeria), Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Ali Mazrui and Prof Mohammed Hassan Abdulaziz, all from Kenya.

Mikondo ya Kiswahili is, therefore, a welcome contribution not only in the area of language discourse in Africa but also work that sheds more light on the historical and modern development in Kiswahili.