Former Central Bank of Kenya Governor Duncan Ndegwa displaying one of his four books he launched at the Continental Resort in Mombasa on December 17, 2021.

Ndegwa book reveals how Moi impoverished Kenyans

By  Godwin Siundu

  • Ndegwa argues that Moi and his inner circle of a political and civil service class deliberately set Kenyans up for economic disaster.
  • In all, Ndegwa is of the view that Kenya as a national entity was collapsing under Moi’s deliberate mismanagement.

A new book by Duncan Ndegwa, Moi’s Kleptocracy and Its Spillovers, makes interesting claims regarding the role that former president Daniel Arap Moi played in retarding Kenya’s economic development and impeding national unity by playing divisive ethnic politics, among other failures. 

