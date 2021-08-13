Nasty C all praises for Kenyans as 3-week vacation ends 

Nasty C

Hip hop sensation Nasty C performs during the Barbeque with the Gang show at Sarova Stanley on August 6.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • The laidback rapper has come a long way since he started honing his musical skills at the tender age of nine.
  • Rapper says he is grateful for the opportunity Hip-Hop has presented, giving him a platform to speak on socials issues.

After a three-week vacation in Nairobi, South African rapper and producer Nisikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo alias Nasty C flew back home on Monday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.