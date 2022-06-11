Naivasha to host WRC Koroga Festival
Arrangements have been finalised for this year’s special WRC Koroga Festival to be held from June 23 to June 26 at The Gardens, Moi South Lake Road in Naivasha town.
Besides African music, food, fashion and art, revelers will also have the opportunity to watch the WRC Safari Rally during the four days of the 30th edition of the festival.
Kenya's artiste Samidoh, Jamaican-American singer Tarrus Riley and DJ Uv are among those expected to entertain revelers at the show. Others are DJ Stretch, Joe Mfalme, Slick Cobain and DJ Lisney.
Day one of the festival will be hosted by Wanjira Longauar alongside others.