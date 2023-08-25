Nairobi Wine Fair 2023 set for September 2

The third edition of the takes place this Saturday at the Trademark Hotel, Village Market. This year's theme is 'A Journey Around the World', reflecting the expanded range of wines on offer.

According to Judy Ngene, co-founder of Vino Events East Africa, the organisers, the annual event brings together wine enthusiasts, wine importers and producers to interact and share culinary experiences.

"There is a demand for a wide variety of wines that reflect the growing wine drinking culture in Kenya and the wider East African region. This is why we have decided to include wines from other markets such as Moldova, Serbia and Tanzania," she said.

Notably, the Wine Fair will not only allow enthusiasts to Nairobi Wine Fair sample a wide variety of wines, but will also provide a meeting place for exchanging ideas and business networking.

During the event, as well as tasting wine, visitors will be entertained by a live band and tastings.

As Judy also pointed out, the generous variety of wines on offer this year is in response to feedback from the previous editions held last year, where there was a demand for wines from lesser-known wine-producing regions. These included classic offerings from Spain, South Africa, Chile, Argentina, France and the USA.

The wine fair will also act as a support mechanism for Team Wine Kenya, a team of female sommeliers who are expected to compete in the World Blind Tasting Championship in Paris, France next month.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 11am, cost Sh7,500 and can be purchased on the mTickets app.