Naftali Shitoka to thrill AFC Leopards fans in Nairobi

Top Luhya musician Naftali Shitoka with his Western Commandos Band will this evening entertain AFC Leopards fans at Bora Bora Hotel in Kawangware estate, Nairobi County. The show will double as a medical bills fundraiser for Evans Savai, a diehard music and football fan who died a week ago.

Shitoka, the composer of the famous Ours 4 Ever Ingwe, Brayo ni Player and Xmas, was once a member of Jacob Luseno’s original Phonetex Band. Luseno died in 2006.

Savai, who passed away in Nairobi after a short illness last weekend, was the chairman of AFC Leopards Kawangware Branch from 2020 after taking over from Hudson Ilakula who had died earlier.

Branch member Wycliff Mwanzi, who is in the Nairobi Funeral Committee, said Sh1 million is required to cater for Savai’s hospital bills and burial.

Savai, who will be buried in Mueni village in Nandi County next Saturday, is remembered for playing a big role in reviving the branch.

“I join the Ingwe fraternity in mourning one of the finest football officials who served the Kawangware Branch with distinction,” Mwanzi said.