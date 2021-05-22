My prayer in tongues and what I had in common with Ochieng

Philip Ochieng'

Philip Ochieng during its unveiling of Liz Gitonga's book about him titled "The 5th Columnist: A Legendary Journalist",  at the Stanley hotel in Nairobi on August 21, 2015.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • Ochieng was an exceptional inspiration to us slightly younger and aspiring “intellectuals” in the late 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s.
  • His lucid writings and professional tenacity did a lot to guide us through the torturous paths of post-independence excitement.

Praying in tongues is second nature to me. When I was young, my mother taught me to pray in Luganda, my father taught me to pray in Latin and a little Greek, and my teacher taught me to pray in English. Later, I learnt to pray in French, Kiswahili and a little Arabic. I still pray in all these languages as occasion arises.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. How do we remember a public intellectual of Ochieng’s stature?

  2. Austin Bukenya: My prayer in tongues and what I had in common with Philip Ochieng

  3. PRIME Bogani House, the home once occupied by Karen Blixen

  4. Nameless, Wahu love documentary to premiere

  5. PRIME Woman of passion: I quit my job to start a business, months later Covid hit

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.