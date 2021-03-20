My choice for Tanzania was a woman, but not Samia Suluhu

I was just about finalising for you the story of my friend Jerry Mwaka Mkuu when the tragic news broke of Ndugu John Pombe Magufuli’s departure for Pagak, Okot p’Bitek term for the after-world. Jerry caught a “bad cold” in the just ending first corona year but lived to tell the tale and I wanted to share his story with you.

But that will now have to wait as I join you in solemnly observing the Tanzanian, indeed East African, tanzia. Tanzia is the Kiswahili word for tragedy or great loss. Indeed, in proper form, when you want to condole with a bereaved person, you extend to them mkono wa tanzia (a hand of sharing the grief).

So, to our Tanzanian relatives we say, Makiwa! tunawapa mkono wa tanzia (Bereavement! We deeply sympathise with your loss).

Back to tanzia, we Fasihi (literature) scholars have adopted it as the term for classical tragedy in the drama genre. You probably remember Juliasi Kaizari, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere’s Kiswahili translation of Shakespeare’s political tragedy, Julius Caesar, about a Roman supreme ruler assassinated in an open arena by his closest associates.

Now, there is a line in Julius Caesar, “Beware the Ides of March”, spoken by a character called the “Soothsayer” or fortune-teller. It cautions Caesar to be careful about a date, just around the middle of March, on which the seer foresees trouble. Caesar ignores the soothsayer’s warning, and just as he is boasting about having survived the Ides of March, he is struck down by the assassins.

Breathing-related complications

Curiously and coincidentally, early this week, my friend and former KU colleague, Dr Evans Mugarizi, now at Moi University, was discussing with me, over the lines, the significance of “Beware the Ides of March”.

I suggested that it signalled a classic case of dramatic irony, and also an exposé of the dilemma of either believing or dismissing prophecies or predictions, since they are bound to be fulfilled, if they are genuine.

As it happens, the middle (Ides) of this March has turned out to be a catastrophic tragedy (tanzia) for Tanzania. First, there were the prudent warnings from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other specialised agencies about the ominous worldwide health situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Then came the firm urgings from the faith-based organisations that some steps should be taken to protect the wananchi against the plague.

These included the Catholic Church, of which Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli was an ardent adherent. You may remember the chilling revelation by the Church, a fortnight ago, that some 25 of their priests and 60 nuns had died of “breathing-related” complications (a euphemism for Covid-19) within the past two months alone.

No coronavirus in Tanzania

Their target audience was Rais John Pombe Magufuli, whose attitude and response to the pandemic I need not elaborate upon, since he asserted it firmly and emphatically.

But the tragedy was intensifying among both the humble and the great, as we have heard. The stark reality began to dawn on Tanzanians as some of their top leaders and others around them began succumbing to the complications.

We mentioned in these columns the demise of Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, the Vice-President of Zanzibar, who had come out and revealed that he had contracted Covid-19.

Was Ndugu Magufuli justified in insisting that there was no coronavirus problem in the country, or that if there was, he and his people had “prayed” it off the scene? That is an interminable and indeterminable argument.

My own personal feeling is that Ndugu was right to believe in the power of prayer and to urge his people to resort to it. I am also on record as supporting intelligent reliance on our home-grown resources, including our native remedies and treatments.

This, however, should not imply blanket rejection of tested and proven approaches, especially those grounded in solid scientific knowledge. Global human cooperation is imperative in the face of universal challenges, like the Covid-19 or climate change.

First female President

Maybe herein lies the contradiction in the departed President’s career. Starting off as a genuine devotee to African self-respect, self-reliance, integrity and self-confidence, Ndugu Magufuli seems to have gradually moved towards zealotry, a rigid, single-tracked conviction that tolerated no alternatives or compromises.

But this is not the time to judge Ndugu Magufuli as he transits from being Marehemu (dear departed) to Hayati (one of our living dead).

Our scholar and public intellectual, Prof PLO Lumumba, has given us, in his “Magufulification” hypothesis a comprehensive perspective from which to judge the man. Listening to Prof Lumumba’s talk (on YouTube) would be a good starting point in understanding the man we mourn today.

An unexpected blessing for me from the sad developments is that I have been able to see in my lifetime the first female President in East Africa. If things go as expected, Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan will be President of the United Republic of Tanzania for the remaining years of what was Magufuli’s second presidential term.

This lady from Kunduchi area of the coast, where they speak a famously elegant variety of Kiswahili, has been the country’s Vice-President since 2015.

Tanzania's solution

Did you notice that, in her first “presidential” announcement, she declared “maomboleo” instead of our common “maombolezi” (mourning) for her predecessor? You will almost certainly hear “maziko” instead of “mazishi” in the days to come.

Anyway, let us expect from Mama Samia, as her middle name, Suluhu (solution) promises, a few solutions to Tanzania’s many burning problems, including those “breath complication” maladies.

Incidentally, you may remember that in the presidential primaries in 2015, I had preferred Dr Asha Rose Migiro, currently Tanzania’s High Commissioner in the UK, as presidential candidate instead of John Pombe Magufuli.

I gave many reasons for my choice, but I think the underlying one was my desire to see a woman leading an East African country.

Still, I cannot help wondering what might have happened if Dr Asha Rose Migiro had become President then instead of Dr Magufuli.