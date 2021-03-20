President Samia Suluhu Hassan
STR/AFP

Weekend

Prime

My choice for Tanzania was a woman, but not Samia Suluhu

New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • This is not the time to judge Ndugu Magufuli as he transits from being Marehemu to Hayati.
  • An unexpected blessing for me from the sad developments is that I have been able to see in my lifetime the first female President in East Africa.

I was just about finalising for you the story of my friend Jerry Mwaka Mkuu when the tragic news broke of Ndugu John Pombe Magufuli’s departure for Pagak, Okot p’Bitek term for the after-world. Jerry caught a “bad cold” in the just ending first corona year but lived to tell the tale and I wanted to share his story with you.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Eat fresh seafood, while exploring the reef on Tiwi Beach

  2. Mwende Ngao: I am living my dream career today

  3. Dissing other women on social media is crass and disrespectful to your partner

  4. Relationship: Want to rekindle an old flame? When it is okay to get back with your ex

  5. The Nairobi banker with a village connection

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.