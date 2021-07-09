Musa Jakadala, Dola Kabarry to star in Queens of the Nile show

The Queens of the Nile (QOTN) reunion and dance show will be held on July 24 at the Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi.

The event, which will run from 11am to 7pm, will feature performances by Ohangla sensation Musa Jakadala and Benga star Dola Kabarry.

According to visiting US- based artiste, Jean Ayacko, who is the founder of Queens of the Nile, Mama Ida Odinga is among the dignitaries expected to grace the event.

"Each year we held such reunions, where we gather, fellowship and network. This year we are glad to be back home in Kenya," Ayacko told Saturday Nation.

For the last few years, Queens of the Nile Show has empowered many women to pursue their goals and improve their lives.

Queens of the Nile is a community organization that originally started as a Facebook group in 2019. The community was initially as a safe place where women from the Nile region to get support and commune with one another on matters family, health, career and marriage.

It was later registered as a nonprofit in the United States with a 501(c)3 status.