Moi University hosts literary and cultural studies meeting

Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola

Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola of Nelson Mandela University in South Africa speaking at the East African Literary and Cultural Studies Conference at Moi University, Eldoret that was held from September 6 to 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Tom Odhiambo

 The Covid-19 pandemic has seriously impacted academic research and conferences. It is no longer easy to cross borders. Governments are uneasy to allow foreigners into their countries mainly because they are unsure if travellers are safe to host.

