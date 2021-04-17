Modern fairy tale: Prince Philip and Kenya's place in love story

Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on the throne in the Chamber of the House of Lords as she waits to read the Queen’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Palace of Westminster in London on May 9, 2012. 

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  John Mwazemba

What you need to know:

  • She technically became Queen on Kenyan soil when her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952.

The gold Yale key turned in the lock, and my stomach lurched as the back door of Kensington Palace opened. I stepped inside and walked forward, as the heavy black door slammed behind me, sending an echo throughout the emptiness that lay ahead. It was as dark and gloomy as ever in that part of the palace, so I flicked the light switch. Nothing happened.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Of dogs that would never stop barking all night long

  2. Relationships: Spend less time online and reclaim your real life

  3. Staffroom Diary: The day I brought everything to a standstill

  4. Travel: No traffic on Tana River

  5. 'Parte after parte': Sad story of Kenya's political parties

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.