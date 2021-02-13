Michael Maina: Covid-19 robbed me of a job but this boosted my creativity

Michael Gichure Mwaura

Kenyan DJ MGM Kenya, real name is Michael Gichure Mwaura. 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Karen Muriuki

Popularly known as MGM Kenya, Michael Gichure Mwaura has cut his niche in the disc jockeying industry by playing Afro-house and the new-wave genre of Amapiano. The 29-year-old won last year’s Alternative DJ of the Year award at Café Ngoma and continues to set his eyes on bigger prizes.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.