Mengele’s long journey to recognition in gospel music

Stellar Mengele Onyango

Gospel musician Stellar Mengele Onyango.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Magdalene Wanja

What you need to know:

  • Mengele has produced music in many different genres and a variety of languages.
  • She recorded her first first album of 12 songs and while still in high school.

When you talk of hearty music, Stellar Mengele Onyango’s work is a perfect example and you can’t disregard her presence on stage.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.