Meet new Congolese gospel star Yvette Bulaya

Congolese gospel singer Yvette Bulaya is the new kid on the block with her melodious voice.

The 25 year -old Yvette who is walking in the footsteps of the gospel legend Angela Chibalonza appears poised to greater heights.

Angela who died in a road accident on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway in September 2007 is best remembered for some of her songs like “Ebenezer”. “Ninatamani”,“Uliniumba nikuabudu” among others. Many upcoming musicians have been inspired by her.

Ever since having relocated from her base in Bunya in eastern DR Congo earlier this year, Yvette has been involved in promoting some of her songs online.

Some of her popular songs include, ”Bolingo ya Yesu” and “Tshine Kemee “ which are available on Youtube.

She has also took part in the recording of the “Niwa Ajabu” song by the Veracious gospel musicians.

During the earlier part of her musical career she excelled in the secondary school choir before she proceeded to the university and another gospel group which took her to perform in Kigali Rwanda.

To her credit she also had the opportunity to perform with Canadian gospel musician Ronchard Blanche, Bekgian, Joël and fellow Congolese Dena Mwana.

Speaking to Saturday Nation, fellow musician Gerry Mbuy of Victoire de Golgotha Band said was elated to working with her... Gerry is known for the “Eloi Eloi’ song.

“Yvette has brought a breath of life in the local gospel singing style especially being young and dynamic,” Gerry said.

Similarly Gerry recalled when Yvette who had just recovered from hospitalization last year braved ill health opting to perform during a scheduled concert for her fans.

To most of her fans the dedication of defying ill health and performing earned her a lot of admiration to them.

Plans are underway for Yvette to perform at various churches in Nairobi and beyond later in the year.

Her fans can get her music through YouTube: Yvette Bulaya. Instagram: Yvette Bulaya. Facebook: Yvette Kalonda Bulaya.

The Keco band that will perform today in Nakuru. Photo credit: Courtesy

Meanwhile, Nairobi -based Keco International band led by Principessa Eve Namulanda will tonight perform International at Xcape Grill and Lounge, Naka estate opposite Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru.

Speaking to Saturday Nation on Friday, Eve said she and her band members were elated at the resumption of live shows following the relaxation of night curfew hours.

On Tuesday, they performed during a Mashujaa Day special show also at the same spot in Nakuru. The group will perform at the same spot every Saturday.

Others in the group include lead guitarist Kavote Nzanzu, singer Alarme Kiala (formerly with Kabose) and rapper Jonathan Ntamu. .

The Keco group recently released a new song "Oli Chonjo" which is already proving popular online amongst their fans.

Shows start at 5pm until 10pm.

