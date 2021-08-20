Mau From Nowhere: This is where I get inspiration from

Kamau Wainaina

Alternative sound artiste Kamau Wainaina, popularly known as Mau From Nowhere. 
 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Karen Muriuki

What you need to know:

  • I started in the Hip Hop and R&B space but I’m moving towards making more experimental stuff.
  • I want to be remembered as someone honest, and someone who helped people feel.

Kamau Wainaina, 24, popularly known as Mau From Nowhere, is an Alternative Sound artiste who most recently released his EP titled MFN.

