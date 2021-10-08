Madanji Perimeter to stage live show in Nairobi
A special show for fans of Luo Rhumba music in Nairobi is set for Sunday at Q-Lounge Bee Centre in Nairobi.
The show will feature a special performance by Madanji Perimeter. Some of his popular songs are Nyakokello, Hera Ogumo and Jaherana. The show will start at 2pm and end at 9pm. Entrance will be Sh300.
Elsewhere, veteran DJ Le Grand Marto will on Saturday stage a “Sibour Live”show at the Belavista Club at Chavakali in Vihiga County. The show will be hosted by DJ Vice and DJ Siprian.
The show will start at 2pm.