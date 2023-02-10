Living long and loving strong as we approach Valentine season

“Teach us to care and not to care. Teach us to sit still.” That is the prayer of the new convert in T. S. Eliot’s poem, “Ash Wednesday”. In another Eliot poem, “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock”, the timid, ineffectual would-be lover confesses to an uncomfortable reality. “I grow old, I grow old,” Prufrock laments, “I shall wear the bottoms of my trousers rolled.”

As you can see, age, and specifically longevity, is strongly on my mind, for reasons that I will clarify presently. Love is also on my mind, not only because the Valentine season is already upon us, but also because an aspect of love is closely related to longevity, as we will see.

Ash Wednesday also crops up, as I quoted above from a poem of that title. In these days of instant and flash-in-the-pan faith, I would not be surprised to meet “Christians” who have no idea about observations like Ash Wednesday.

Briefly, in mainstream Christianity, Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, the forty-day period of intensive prayers, charitable works, bible study, repentance and fasting, preceding the Easter season.

The emphasis on the self-control and discipline implied by fasting has fixed the period as “mfungo mkuu” (the great fast) in the minds of the believers. The Wednesday, customarily after mid-February, when the fast begins is called “Ash” because some believers smear ash on their faces to symbolise their repentance and remind themselves of their mortality. Ash Wednesday this year will be on February 22.

Interestingly, the discipline of fasting, like that of Lent or the “saum” of Islam, can be plausibly connected to longevity. Disciplined living, avoiding excesses in eating and drinking, and unnecessary indulgences, like smoking, contribute positively to good health and, by implication, a long life.

It may not be easy to prove that some people eat themselves to death, but we all know of people, some of them close friends or dear relatives, who have drunk themselves to their graves, even at strikingly early ages.

Advanced age

Advanced age, however, is on my mind for two main reasons. The first and more personal one is my birthday, which was yesterday. I turned 79, just one year short of the proverbial fourscore or 80 that the psalmist says we might attain “by reason of strength”. The second reason is the final departure last week of my friend and fellow scribbler, Surgeon Yusuf Dawood, at the age of 94.

Now, both 94 and 79 are pretty advanced ages, especially in a country where the age expectancy is 69 years for women and 64 years for men. So, you may want to ask people like me and a few of my seniors who are still around how we have done it.

The simple and honest answer from me, and I believe from most of my rika mates, is that we do not know. It would be good if we could come up with a neat and convincing answer, supported by concrete facts, sound research and testable evidence.

After all, a long life appears to be a cherished and desirable attainment, as implied in the handles, like “may you have many more”, “many joyful returns” or “may you live to blow a hundred candles”, that we attach to birthday wishes to our friends.

Indeed, longevity, or even immortality, has been a desideratum of humankind throughout our existence here. Ancient narratives suggest that we did have immortality but we lost it through a blunder somewhere along the way.

Chemists and alchemists have, through the ages, been looking for ways of making not only synthetic gold but also an elixir, a kind of potion, for perpetual life or perpetual youth. Even in our own times, some people opt for their bodies to be preserved in deep frozen states, awaiting the day when the technology to resurrect or revivify them will become available.

Crude evidence

You never know, with all the wonders and achievements of science growing by leaps and bounds each moment, such a day might not be as distant as some of us might think. But until it comes, if it comes, those interested in longevity have to depend largely on the crude and desultory evidence and testimonies of us long-distance survivors.

A lot is already known about the common factors among healthy octogenarians, nonagenarians and centenarians, and their seniors, but the findings are not consistent or coherent enough to be formulated into a functionally applicable theory.

Genetic inheritance, lifestyle and environment may all play a part in longevity, but the patterns are not consistent. Many well-organised and careful individuals depart prematurely from us every day, while we chaotic bumblers keep gallivanting on.

This takes me back to the psalmist’s “by reason of strength”. I speculate that the “strength” that keeps me going is not of a physical nature. It is the mental and emotional passion for the people and the actions that have come my way.

My driving strength is the eagerness to understand people and to share with them.

I care deeply about sharing facts, experiences, feelings and views with people. So long as I have an audience, I need not care. I can afford to sit still. Maybe this is why I became a teacher. In one word you can say that what keeps me going is communication.

In the case of Yusuf Dawood, you can see that the strength that kept him going was the four-pronged attachment to his family, his medicine, his charities and his writing. He expressed his driving passion in that now-famous self-description as a polygamist with four wives: surgery, Rotary, writing and Marie. He said that Marie, his wife, did not take kindly to being put last in the formulation, but he explained that by saying that that was in ascending order.

These overwhelming passions and irrevocable and unshakable attachments to people and causes are, I think, what love is about, and it is what keeps us going. I hazard a guess that if you love strong enough, you will probably live longer.

Happy Valentine.