Literature should be separated from English in high school

The English language plays a vital role in education in Kenya. It is the official language of communication as well as the medium of instruction in learning institutions.

Prior to 1985, English and literature were taught as two separate subjects at the secondary school level.

The integrated approach to teaching English was introduced in secondary schools in 1985.

The Ministry of Education stipulates that the English language must be taught using the integrated approach.

This involves teaching English language and Literature in English as one subject.

The Kenya secondary school syllabus explains the issue of integration as merging English and Literature in order to strengthen and enrich both. It also says through exposure to literature the learner will improve their language skills, enrich their vocabulary and learn to use language in a variety of ways.

The current 8-4-4 system exposes students to only one play, one novel, an anthology of short stories, oral literature and snippets of poetry.

The 2002 review of the syllabus saw the reorganisation of topics, the complete integration of English and Literature and the introduction of compulsory set books.

Minimal improvement

These innovations were to remove bottlenecks to better performance, like workload, and areas considered too difficult for students at the secondary level. Despite these, improvement in performance is still minimal.

The content of English and Literature is too overburdening to both the teacher and the learner.

Having taught English and Literature for more than seven years, it has proved to be very difficult to cover the syllabus within the time allocated on the timetable.

The Ministry of Education advocates for the use of techniques that are learner-centred, and they include group work, dramatisation, simulations and games, discussions and fieldwork.

These techniques are time-consuming. In addition, marking students’ work is difficult, considering the population in public schools and the teacher deficiency.

In addition, teachers of English are overworked, leading to poor coverage of the syllabus. The main objective of exposing the learner and improving the language skills is not fully realized.