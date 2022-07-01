Les Mangelepa band celebrating 46 years

For members of the legendary Nairobi –based Les Mangelepa band, yesterday was a great day as they marked the 46th anniversary since the formation of the band.

Despite not staging any live concerts lately, band members led by Kabila Kabanze ‘Evani’ alongside Kalenga Nzazi ‘Vivi’ and Lutulu Kanicky ‘Macky’ have continued with rehearsals for recordings of a forthcoming new album. Speaking to Saturday Nation yesterday, band leader Kabanze said it was memorable marking 46 years since the group staged its first show at the Park Inn, Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

“It has been a long musical journey coupled with ups and downs, but we are encouraged to have still been able to keep the Les Mangelepa name alive on the music scene, '' he said. The group, also popularly known as ‘Sindano ya Moto’ is known for some of their songs like Embakasi, Walter and Nyako Konya.

Similarly, according to Kabanze, the new album will feature both new and remixes of some of their earlier songs. Among the earlier songs they plan to reproduce include Kizungu Zungu (by Badibanga Kakai), Trouble (by Bwanny Walumona) and Mimba (Kabanze),

The group’s last tour outside Kenya was in 2018 which saw them perform in various European countries. During that tour, they were backed by some of their Europe- based counterparts like Kawele and former Orch Lipua Lipua band member Lusuamo Aspro. Since then, they have occasionally performed at various spots in Nairobi on invitation. They are looking forward to additional shows both in Kenya and outside. The original line up of the Mangelepa, a splinter from Baba Gaston’s Baba Nationale Band, included Bwammy Walumona, Kabila Kabanze, Mukala Coco Kanyinda, Lumwanga Mayombo and Lukangika Maindusa.