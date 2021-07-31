Leonard Mambo Mbotela
Leonard Mambo Mbotela pens new book on ‘82 coup attempt

By  Masinde Kusimba

What you need to know:

  • Veteran broadcaster has finally penned his autobiography titled Je, Huu ni Uungwana?
  • Mbotela intends to launch the book before the end of this year. 

About 40 years have gone by since the attempted coup on President Daniel Moi’s leadership that took place on August 1, 1982. That Sunday morning, the country was thrown into mourning. Very many innocent people were killed or injured. Property was destroyed. Traders experienced massive losses. Tension and uncertainty was all over.

