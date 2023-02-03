Legendary gospel singer Mary Atieno to be honoured
A special event in honour of gospel legend Mary Atieno is set for today at the St Andrews PCEA Church in Nairobi.
The event, organized by Larry Liza and Hellen Nell, is aimed at celebrating Mary’s almost four decades musical journey.
Some of Mary’s popular songs include Hakuna Mungu Mwingine, Adam na Eva, Sodoma na Gomorrah and Njooni tumsifu. Through her music, she has inspired many other up-and-coming artistes as she doubles as a teacher in Nairobi.
Today’s event starts at 1.30 pm and ends at 6 pm. Entry is free.