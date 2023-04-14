Leaders must opt for dialogue, protect children from violence

“Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Proverbs 22:6.

Aesop, the acclaimed fabulist who lived in ancient Greece between 620BC and 560BC, in Fable 322, recounts the story of a crab and its offspring.

One fine morning, a mother crab and her son were ambling along the shore of an expansive sea. As they were chatting animatedly, the mother crab watched his son keenly and noted with concern that he always skittered sideways in his movement.

Feeling irritated by his son’s awkward carriage, she reproved him for his ungainly gait that was so contradictory to the rest of the world. “Indeed Mother”, responded the young crab, “I walk as decently as I can, and to the best of my knowledge; but if you would have me go otherwise, I beseech you would be so caring as to practice it first and school me by your own example.”

The mother endeavoured to walk straight ahead but when she attempted to turn her toes out, she tripped and fell on her nose. She submitted without remonstrance to the reproof of her child and learnt that leading by example is the best form of teaching.

Aesop here rebuked those adults who upbraid their children for misdeeds and misdemeanours of which they themselves are guilty and sought to expose their fault and error.

Kenya for two weeks recently experienced a violent confrontation between demonstrators and police officers after opposition leaders called upon their supporters to turn out in large numbers and protest against the high cost of living amongst other grievances.

Even as the country teetered perilously on the brink of a precipice, hardline stances by both sides of the political divide hampered efforts directed towards pushing leaders to the negotiating table.

In a great show of statesmanship and leadership, President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga rose above partisan politics and decided to engage in the spirit of putting the country first.

Conflict resolution

But beyond the brinkmanship displayed by politicians, isn’t it worrying that we are socialising the younger generation to endorse violence as a dominant mode of conflict resolution? Will they not internalise the mayhem perpetrated by adults and replicate it in institutions of learning?

A study by Ann T. Skinner of the Duke University Centre for Child and Family Policy together with researchers from Kenya and Italy titled, “Childrearing violence and child adjustment after exposure to Kenyan post-election violence,” carried out in the aftermath of the contested and disputed presidential election in 2007, found out that even short-term exposure to political violence may have a long-lasting impact on a child’s adjustment and behaviour.

The researchers concluded that more than a year after the violence in December 2007, children who were exposed to the violence increased delinquent and aggressive conduct, including vandalism, bullying, stealing and skipping school. The scholars further noted that the bloodshed split classrooms along ethnic lines, with children who had studied side by side being told that they were no longer friends.

Another research, titled “Students, arson, and protest politics in Kenya: school fires as political action,” by Elizabeth Cooper, an assistant professor at Simon Fraser University’s School for International Studies, demonstrated that school-based arson is indicative of more than contested conditions of education in the country. The use of arson by students reflects what the younger generation has learned about how protest and politics work in Kenya.

Following the wave of post-electoral unrest in 2007, student violence flared up in Kenyan schools, effectively bearing out Skinner and Cooper’s findings on the negative impact that politically-related violence has on children.

Several secondary schools’ dormitories and administration blocks were set ablaze by students whose indiscipline shocked education stakeholders across the country. More than 300 secondary schools were closed following violent students’ protests between July and September 2008.

Kenya was ranked by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as among the top countries globally with increased high school violence in 2017.

The violence occurs within the high school compound, during school events, or when students are on their way home from school. Bullying, sexual harassment, fighting, threatening with a weapon, wanton destruction of school property, verbal abuse, and cyberbullying are common examples of school-based violence.

In light of the foregoing, it is important that leaders drop their hardline positions and embrace dialogue.

This will inspire the younger generation to eschew violence and instead opt for talks with the administration when airing their grievances. As American essayist and poet James Baldwin said, “Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them”