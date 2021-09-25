Lawrence Gwako: How I got my TV name Lijodi Kokoto and life in comedy

He has been common on our television screens for two decades with his comedy.

Little is, however, known of Lawrence Gwako, commonly known by his nickname Lijodi Kokoto, a name he says he acquired from a fan during one of his shows.

“The name Kokoto was given to me by a fan unknowingly when I was in Naivasha for a show. A fan told me: ‘Tobias Lijodi…you are the guy who had been accused of selling kokoto as manure… ahhh wewe ni kokoto sana…’ And that’s how I adopted the name,” he recalled.

Gwako was born and brought up in Dandora in Nairobi, where he also went to school up to secondary level.

He joined acting and comedy back in 2003 after successfully auditioning for Vioja Mahakamani show that was aired by the national broadcaster, KBC.

“I wanted to act on screen and since I had been in most plays while in high school, I was confident. That’s how I managed to please the judges,” said Gwako.

He later joined the national broadcaster’s radio as a comedian, which he did alongside acting.

He has witnessed evolution of innovations such as, Tik tok, Instagram and Snapchat which has changed the industry in a way.

Entertainment options

“People now have more entertainment options than before, thanks to the evolution of the entertainment industry. Before, there was just one TV channel in Kenya and most countries as well,” he said.

He, however, noted that the core elements pertaining to entertainment remain providing excitement, engagement and being adopted by society.

In his acting career, Gwako has worked with some of the big names and veteran actors who include the late Benson Wanjau alias Mzee Ojwang Hatari, Mary Khabere (Mama Kayai), Hiram Mungai (Ondiek Nyuka Kwota), Matayo Keya (Alphonce Makacha dot Makokha), Peter Sankale (Olexander Josphat), Lucy Wangui (Judge) and Gibson Mbugua (prosecutor on KBC’s Vioja Mahakamani and KTN’s Daktari).

He is currently on a show called Hullaballoo Estate, where he performs various comedic roles.

“Hullabaloo Estate is a comedy series that brings new meaning to the phrase ‘Love thy neighbour…or not’ depicting its residents and the conflicts between them in a humorous and authentic manner,” he says.

Besides comedy, he recently partnered with his long time friend Mr Carlos Oloo and started a creative agency, Osyrys Creative, which offers photography, videography, graphics and multimedia design services.

He also doubles as a motivational speaker and master of ceremony in various forums.

“I also do teach the young skills pertaining to drama, acting and general stage performance,” he added.

Sense of humour

Gwako noted that his day-to-day assignment is usually about finding moments that make people laugh.

His approach to life is that of a childlike sense of humour.

He made the decision following a battle with depression after a job loss.

“After KBC closed Vioja Mahakamani, I had no work and my son was suffering from sickle cell, which really brought me down and I resolved to drink alcohol.”

“At one point, I looked back and saw that I have children looking up to me and that's when I tapped back to my talent and one decision was to change my friends. God opened another avenue for me which was Daktari and I vowed never to look back,” he added.

Some of the lessons he carries with him include realizing that talent comes in levels, and if you reached an advanced level and just stopped practicing you may find yourself back to being a beginner all over again because every development counts.