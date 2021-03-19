Last note from Kikuyu benga star John Walker

In a rare feat for local crooners, popular one-man guitarist Muriithi John Walker — real name John Muriithi Maguru — who died last week after contracting the deadly coronavirus, was in the process of writing a book that was to be titled My Journey through Wilderness of Music.

He had set for himself a target of retiring from performing in clubs and events by 2025 and invest in real estate and agriculture as he markets his book.

Maguru left behind 83 pages of handwritten A4-sized manuscripts. He starts by dedicating his book to “my mother who is my second God, a warrior and a hero”, his nuclear family, dead father and his fans.

He tells of how he was born in Kirinyaga County’s Kianguku village to a Christian family of Mr James Maguru Muriithi who was an assistant chief in Thumaita ward and Jacinta Wanjiku. He also tells of how humble his family was. He had three other siblings — two sisters and a brother.

In the Gikuyu language, the name of his father — Maguru — means “legs” and he manipulated the name to connote walking, hence his stage name Muriithi John Walker.

“It was the will of my parents that all of us grow up to love and fear God and place all our hopes in his unfailing mercies of providence,” he writes.

He enrolled in Nyanja Primary School when he was seven in 1982 and later joined Karumandi Boys School and sat his KCSE in Thumaita Mixed Secondary School in 1994,” wrote Walker.

His childhood dream of becoming a pilot dissipated when he got a D grade and, in a double tragedy, lost his father in a road accident in November 1994.

Childhood dream

“My life, that of my mother and siblings changed... Some of my father’s relatives started treating my mother as though she is the one who had caused the accident that took my father’s life. The intention was to chase her away so as to disinherit us. As the first born, I knew I owed my family some protection and this needed money. I set out to seek money,” he writes.

When he was in secondary school, he learnt to play the guitar at his local church — Kirimugu Anglican Church. He later honed his guitar skills singing in the choir at ACK Good Samaritan Kamugunda.

For five years, he played guitar at Kagumo Makuti Motel, changed to Shamrock Kiangwaci before he joined a home-based band — Ndurani Boys Band based at Kerugoya — from where he closed ranks with the likes of Man Mwendia, Raphel Mathai , Mugane Nyaga, Nyandundo, Man Chomba, Man Kanyi and Man Mbiuki, the pioneers of the one man-guitar revolutionary wave in the entertainment industry.

Walker moved to Nairobi in 1999 and was recruited as in-house entertainer at the Sharks Palace Kiambu Road but later transferred to Vineyard, Jam Rescue , Visa Place Maxland Mountain Mall.

The village crooner had come of age where by 2021, he charged Sh60,000 per show.

Popular Kikuyu musician the late John Muriithi Maguru aka Mureithi John Walker. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

So passionate was he about nurturing talent that he started the Kirinyaga All Artists Forum where he was instrumental in helping upcoming musicians access studio for recording and performing gigs in Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru and Thika clubs.

Talented Musicians and Composers Organisation Sacco chairman Epha Maina said Walker would sometimes seek entertainment deals in his name, create an excuse not to show up and offer to send a representative just to help young talents make a name and some cash.

"So as not to disappoint the club’s managers, Walker would show up later in the night and take over the entertainment from his seconded crooner for free, surrendering all the pay to the young talents," Mr Maina told Saturday Nation.

Popular songs

By 2012, Walker had carved a niche in the industry and decided to record his own singles. He started with the title Nipee Muda Nikupe Mistari (spare me some time to seduce you) which didn’t do well. He opted to stick to recording in his mother tongue, releasing Nyau Iriaga Mbia which was a success.

"His songs are known for their fast pace and heavy beats since he targeted raw energies on the dance floor. He combined benga, Ugandan and Mugithi beats to come up with his unique style that he christened as Kuviuria Kuviuria which loosely means ‘gyrate your hips’," Mr Maina says.

Walker released a song that became so dominant in Mt Kenya bars in 2016 — Thutha Mwega (The only good behind) — in which he croons that the only good behind is that of a hen or that of a goat since it can make stew and one fight hunger pangs, arguing that all those passions for human female behinds is defeatist.

Ms Wangithi described his late husband as "naturally funny, romantic, responsible, loving and very slow to anger and quick to forgive."

In the manuscripts, Walker confesses that his other famous single Uhiki Wi Murio (marriage is sweet) was a recollection of a naughty brief he had while he was in class six and which made him lose his virginity. In his other song Mwendwa wakwa tara mbia (Count money my dear) is about his struggles with his wife who he had married in 2002 when his pay was very low.

"The song is about how we persevered until I landed big pay," he writes.

His other song Andu Mathimwo (People, get tested) was a sensitization drive against HIV/Aids while Nuu Ui Handu Kiri (who knows where it is?)—a cheeky piece teasing randy males, challenging them to "come and show us what it is that you buy since in a market we should have displays where we can publicly see, touch and even smell what is on offer."

Mr Maina says Tamco Sacco will pursue Walker’s dream of having the manuscripts published and the proceeds will go towards financing the education of his children.