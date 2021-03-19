John Muriithi Maguru aka Mureithi John Walker
Last note from Kikuyu benga star John Walker

By  Mwangi Muiruri

  • The popular musician died of Covid-19 complications last week.
  • He had set for himself a target of retiring from performing in clubs and events by 2025.


In a rare feat for local crooners, popular one-man guitarist Muriithi John Walker — real name John Muriithi Maguru — who died last week after contracting the deadly coronavirus, was in the process of writing a book that was to be titled My Journey through Wilderness of Music.

