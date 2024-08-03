Ladies Sponsored Members night set for Nairobi

Suzanna Owiyo, famous for hit songs like "Kisumu 100" and her most recent release, "Wamiel"

By  Amos Ngaira

A special ladies' night dubbed ‘Ladies Sponsored Members Night is set to be held on August 16 at the United Kenya Club in Nairobi. The show will feature  a special performance by Suzanna Owiyo of  the Kisumu 100  hit song  fame. Suzanna has been upbeat about the show which is aimed at  bringing together women of all walks of life from within and outside Nairobi.

Besides ‘Kisumu 100 , she is also known for some of  her songs like Osiepna . Dhano Le and  Maria Mtakatifu.  The dress code for the show at the United Kenya club located on State House Road is white and gold .    Event starts at  6pm .

Touchdown Sports hosts July/August babies party

 The Touchdown Sports Bar and Restaurant is this weekend hosting a major party for those whose birthday falls in the months of July and August. Codenamed the July/August babies bash, the party will entail several activities, including a pool tournament, a dancing competition, catwalk and   alongsid e other activities.

Celebrations will be held at  all the branches,  Touchdown Head Office (Greenfields) Touchdown Donholm, Touchdown Syokimau and Touchdown Kitengela (K42).The main extravaganza will be at Touchdown Kitengela, Korompoi on Namanga Road where there will be free goat meat in choma, chemsha and boil flavours. The crowd will be treated to top notch music mix by renown resident  and guest DJs, including Veejay Locco, DJ Trent, DJ Derrick  and Flint Veejay. Touchdown Donholm will have DJ SN while DJ Churchill will keep the head office patrons on their feet all day and night. The events  begin at 10am till late.


Africa Pamoja Festival in Sweden

Lioness Afreeka

Lioness Afreeka.

Photo credit: Pool

For fans of African music and reggae in Sweden  various   music festivals have been lined up beginning today until November.  Sweden- based Kenyan born singer  Lioness  Afreeka  is  today  expected to be  the highlight during the  Tidö Reggae Festival  to be  held in Vasterås, Sweden. Lioiness was previously based  in Italy. Others lined up are Kulturfestivalen in Stockholm City  on  August 17. EFFIR Festival in Borkhult   on August 23 and the Africa Pamoja Festival  - Stockholm City on August   31.  For reggae fans there will be Africa Reggae Night to be held in  Stockholm City on  November 16. Other artistes expected to  feature  are Zealous Sound, Laura Toth, Yuniko, Naija Gyal,  Mulatov,  John Bullfrost,  Cringe Morsan ,  Maryam Missawi , Mac Gossé,  Roots by Nature, DJ Chris and DJ Kebba.  As  Lioness   Afreeka pointed out  the  festivals will also  feature the best of  food and drinks  from various African countries. .

