Ladies Sponsored Members night set for Nairobi
A special ladies' night dubbed ‘Ladies Sponsored Members Night is set to be held on August 16 at the United Kenya Club in Nairobi. The show will feature a special performance by Suzanna Owiyo of the Kisumu 100 hit song fame. Suzanna has been upbeat about the show which is aimed at bringing together women of all walks of life from within and outside Nairobi.
Besides ‘Kisumu 100 , she is also known for some of her songs like Osiepna . Dhano Le and Maria Mtakatifu. The dress code for the show at the United Kenya club located on State House Road is white and gold . Event starts at 6pm .
Touchdown Sports hosts July/August babies party
The Touchdown Sports Bar and Restaurant is this weekend hosting a major party for those whose birthday falls in the months of July and August. Codenamed the July/August babies bash, the party will entail several activities, including a pool tournament, a dancing competition, catwalk and alongsid e other activities.
Celebrations will be held at all the branches, Touchdown Head Office (Greenfields) Touchdown Donholm, Touchdown Syokimau and Touchdown Kitengela (K42).The main extravaganza will be at Touchdown Kitengela, Korompoi on Namanga Road where there will be free goat meat in choma, chemsha and boil flavours. The crowd will be treated to top notch music mix by renown resident and guest DJs, including Veejay Locco, DJ Trent, DJ Derrick and Flint Veejay. Touchdown Donholm will have DJ SN while DJ Churchill will keep the head office patrons on their feet all day and night. The events begin at 10am till late.
Africa Pamoja Festival in Sweden
For fans of African music and reggae in Sweden various music festivals have been lined up beginning today until November. Sweden- based Kenyan born singer Lioness Afreeka is today expected to be the highlight during the Tidö Reggae Festival to be held in Vasterås, Sweden. Lioiness was previously based in Italy. Others lined up are Kulturfestivalen in Stockholm City on August 17. EFFIR Festival in Borkhult on August 23 and the Africa Pamoja Festival - Stockholm City on August 31. For reggae fans there will be Africa Reggae Night to be held in Stockholm City on November 16. Other artistes expected to feature are Zealous Sound, Laura Toth, Yuniko, Naija Gyal, Mulatov, John Bullfrost, Cringe Morsan , Maryam Missawi , Mac Gossé, Roots by Nature, DJ Chris and DJ Kebba. As Lioness Afreeka pointed out the festivals will also feature the best of food and drinks from various African countries. .