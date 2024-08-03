Ladies Sponsored Members night set for Nairobi

The show will feature a special performance by Suzanna Owiyo of the Kisumu 100 hit song fame.

A special ladies' night dubbed ‘Ladies Sponsored Members Night is set to be held on August 16 at the United Kenya Club in Nairobi. The show will feature a special performance by Suzanna Owiyo of the Kisumu 100 hit song fame. Suzanna has been upbeat about the show which is aimed at bringing together women of all walks of life from within and outside Nairobi.

Besides ‘Kisumu 100 , she is also known for some of her songs like Osiepna . Dhano Le and Maria Mtakatifu. The dress code for the show at the United Kenya club located on State House Road is white and gold . Event starts at 6pm .





Touchdown Sports hosts July/August babies party

The Touchdown Sports Bar and Restaurant is this weekend hosting a major party for those whose birthday falls in the months of July and August. Codenamed the July/August babies bash, the party will entail several activities, including a pool tournament, a dancing competition, catwalk and alongsid e other activities.

Celebrations will be held at all the branches, Touchdown Head Office (Greenfields) Touchdown Donholm, Touchdown Syokimau and Touchdown Kitengela (K42).The main extravaganza will be at Touchdown Kitengela, Korompoi on Namanga Road where there will be free goat meat in choma, chemsha and boil flavours. The crowd will be treated to top notch music mix by renown resident and guest DJs, including Veejay Locco, DJ Trent, DJ Derrick and Flint Veejay. Touchdown Donholm will have DJ SN while DJ Churchill will keep the head office patrons on their feet all day and night. The events begin at 10am till late.





Africa Pamoja Festival in Sweden

Lioness Afreeka. Photo credit: Pool