Ktale Film Week opens portal for submissions

The stage is set for the second edition of the Kitale Film Week following the opening of the portal for submission of films to the 2024 edition scheduled from February 7-11.

For film and theatre enthusiasts, the festival has been a source of interest for those in Trans Nzoia County and its environs.

Speaking to the Nation earlier this week, festival director Peter Pages Bwire was optimistic of greater participation next year.

"The Kitale Film Week is a destination for new, ground-breaking storytelling from established and emerging filmmakers in Kenya and Uganda. We will continue to explore creative storytelling through film in the spirit of its theme, ‘Experience Difference’,’’ he said.

He reaffirmed their ambition to bring films closer to audiences and enhance artistic collaboration between Kenya and Uganda.

Last year, Ugandan film, The Test (2022), directed by Richard Mulindwa, won the award for Best Film in 2023 and the Best Editing Award. Kenyan Saitabao Kaiyare and German Elena Schilling took home the award for Best Documentary for their highly acclaimed ‘If Objects Could Speak (2021). Kimani Waweru was awarded the Best Screenplay award for his work in ‘Chaguo (2022)’.

The submitted films were shown to audiences who would have otherwise never had the opportunity to view stories from filmmakers based in Kenya and Uganda.

In a separate development, Trans Nzoia County executive committee member for gender, youth, sports, culture and tourism Chanelle Kittony is optimistic about the future in light of the festival.

She noted how the devolved unit is eager to tap into the ideas and opportunities that help the youth grow their gifts and talents while learning how to monetise their craft.