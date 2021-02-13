Kithaka wa Mberia offers a serving of poetic wisdom

Professor Kithaka wa Mberia.

Professor Kithaka wa Mberia. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Tom Odhiambo

These are difficult times. These are days of uncertainty. Days when one is unsure if they will have a job tomorrow or will be jobless the day after.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.