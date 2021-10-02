Kiswahili is not just about difficult words

A Kiswahili scholar has praised the new direction taken in writing Kiswahili textbooks for the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) saying it will eliminate the notion that the language is getting difficult by the day.

Dr Mutahi Miricho, who obtained his PhD in Kiswahili in August, says some earlier Kiswahili textbooks, including the “Kiswahili Mufti” series by Wallah bin Wallah, did not do the language much favour.

In an interview with the Saturday Nation, Dr Miricho said Wallah on the one hand contributed to the growth of Kiswahili “but also contributed to making Kiswahili look like a difficult subject”.

“This writer wrote books in a show-off kind of way. There is that way you use a language for people to see that you know it; that you know the vocabulary, the tough words,” he said.

“And he had his followers. He had teachers who were attracted to his style. What followed, in my opinion, is that many teachers viewed Kiswahili as a tough subject. And if teachers perceive Kiswahili to be difficult, even learners view it so,” added Dr Miricho.

“So, for about 20 years, there was a notion that Kiswahili is difficult. But it wasn’t Kiswahili that was tough. It was the books written in a way that made Kiswahili appear hard. So, there was a small group that now pretended to know Kiswahili while there was a bigger group seeing Kiswahili as a tough subject.”

Revolutionary instruction

Wallah’s “Kiswahili Mufti” books, characterised by revolutionary instruction and punchy passages, were immensely successful. In a 2013 interview with Nation, he said the books were born out of his drive to think outside the box and that they were selling a lot.

“My books are used in most, if not all schools in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, so I get a very good sum in royalties,” he said, adding that the books brought him at least Sh20 million in royalties every year.

But Dr Miricho thinks the success of the title was due to “brainwashing” of teachers into thinking Wallah’s books were the in-thing in matters Kiswahili.

“Teachers believed that ‘Kiswahili Mufti’ was Kiswahili at a certain level; the new level. It wasn’t true,” he said.

Dr Miricho is the lead author of the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB) Kiswahili book currently being used by Grade Five learners (Visionary Kiswahili). He has also co-authored a KLB English book used by Grade Six pupils (CBC Primary English).

He said there was a deliberate move in the creation of the CBC Kiswahili books to eliminate bombarding of learners with difficult terminology.

“Under CBC, msamiati (vocabulary) has been taken away as a training category in school,” he said. “We’ve stopped writing books by showing how we know Kiswahili. We write Kiswahili with the sole aim of communicating; for people to communicate in an easy way.”

Learners in the new system, he said, will encounter new words used in passages as opposed to terminologies taught separately.

“When learners encounter vocabulary with context, they learn it easily because they learn it as it is being used: in context and usage. That is one way of making Kiswahili lighter,” he argued.

Lower classes

He also noted that the sometimes confusing concept of ngeli in Kiswahili will be introduced to learners gradually so as not to confuse them.

“They have been removed from lower classes. They begin in Grade Four, and only gradually,” he noted. “They are also taught with context and not like hard-core grammar.”

Dr Miricho, who is currently a lecturer at the Murang’a University of Technology and a curriculum advisor with the Nyeri county government, has been a Kiswahili teacher, an examiner and an author of various titles.

As far back as 2000, he was part of the team that re-wrote the “Kiswahili kwa Darasa” series that used to be the core Kiswahili textbook and which was published by the Kenya Literature Bureau. He is also the author of Writing School Compositions (2001) and Msingi wa Insha.

Between 1995 and 2015, he was a senior examiner with the Kenya National Examinations Council.

One of his recently co-authored textbooks, meant for Grade Two learners, drew a backlash from Kenyans in 2018 because one story was about an MP landing in a school in a helicopter. When he spoke with the Sunday Nation amid the criticism, he said he would replace the story.

“I can say the helicopter story is the one that has been debated most publicly of all my writings,” he said then.

The furore inspired him to study children’s literature and politics for his Kiswahili PhD, and his finding is that politics has for long been intertwined with children’s literature.

“It’s not good to divorce political matters from children’s books because politics affects society. And if we teach a child on matters of politics, even if it’s not directly, they will start to understand that there is good and bad politics,” he said. “Nowadays, in school, students elect prefects, and sometimes the IEBC conducts the elections.”

Dr Miricho also spoke in favour of the CBC despite complaints from parents that it places too much burden on them.

His opinion on the current CBC controversy — which has seen a lawsuit filed to stop its implementation — is that teachers have not been trained enough. Teacher training should be more practical and less theoretical, he reasoned.

“Since teachers began being taught, the scenario has been that trainers go with PowerPoint presentations and read to them,” he said. “Often, teachers just get those PowerPoints. They are not involved in practical aspects. It would be ideal for the teacher to imitate.”

Regarding the demanding assignments that parents have been complaining about, Dr Miricho believes teachers are getting it all wrong.

Social media

“Let teachers know that they shouldn’t force parents to look for items they don’t have,” he said.

In his opinion, most of the tasks that parents have been complaining about on social media are usually suggestions by the book writers and not must-do assignments.

“Those are suggested activities,” he said.

“Teachers have gone overboard. I think it’s that enthusiasm. I know, private school teachers are good and are enthusiastic about teaching everything as suggested in the design. And they have parents with a certain level of ability. So, they have required them to do so much more than is required.”

In his opinion, the CBC is not expensive. It does not force every parent to have an internet-enabled gadget, he said, though he noted that book writers like him were futuristic on some tasks.

“The way CBC is — and I was involved in its design — is that it is not written only for now. It is also for the future. At this time, if you have a phone at home and place your phone on the table, won’t your child take it?” posed Dr Miricho.