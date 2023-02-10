Kisumu to host Valentines rhumba shows

Rhumba fans in Kisumu and its environs will team up tonight and tomorrow for Pre-Valentines' Day rhumba shows at the Pit Stop Dala (opposite Patel Flats) in Kisumu.

The shows, dubbed “Therapeutique Rhumba,” will be hosted by visiting DJ Aladeen. He has lined up the best of rhumba music from the 1980s to date. He regularly entertains rhumba fans at the Club Enkare in Kitengela alongside other clubs in Nairobi and its environs.