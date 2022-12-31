Kiriti Primary School alumni honour former teachers

Former pupils of Kiriti Primary School on Saturday honoured their former teachers.

During the event, the old boys and girls of Kiriti Primary School, one of the oldest and pioneer institutions in Nyeri County, recognised and appreciated the mentorship by their teachers led by their former headteacher Mr Kingstone Mathenge.

The event graced by at least 10 retired teachers was held at Mr Mathenge's residence in Kahonoki Farm in Kiriti village, Tetu sub-county.

The retired teacher was honoured as a hero in academia and mentorship. During the reunion, participants shared fond memories of how strict their teachers were.

The event was organised by those who attended the school between 1985 and 1992 led by Prof Anthony Gitahi, who topped his class in the 1987 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams.

The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology engineering lecturer was ranked 18th countrywide.

Prof Gitahi said the event was meant to appreciate the dedication, contribution and mentorship of Kiriti teachers to their pupils.

"We are who we are because of Mr Mathenge and his team of committed teachers. They impacted our lives positively at a very tender age,” said Prof Gitahi.

Mr David Mwangi, an old boy of the school and a lecturer at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication recounted how Mr Mathenge instilled discipline in his pupils using the slogan 'manners maketh a man.'

Mr Mwangi appreciated the role of discipline in shaping careers.

"Many great and talented men and women have fallen from grace to grass because of indiscipline," he said.

Various speakers recounted how Mr Mathenge helped students to master key concepts in Mathematics.

Mr George Wamario who is the proprietor of Nyeri-based Farmyard Enterprises described Mr Mathenge as a unique teacher with a good memory.

Those who took teaching as a career confessed that they are currently emulating their former headteacher’s teaching techniques during their lessons.

Mr Mathenge, who retired 23 years ago, has taken to farming and mentorship.