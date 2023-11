King Lion Sounds to host reggae shows in Nairobi

For reggae fans in Nairobi, King Lion Sounds, featuring Papa Chally and Crown Tubbs, have weekly shows at different venues. Every Wednesday they entertain reggae fans at Egesa Villa in Umoja Estate, Friday at Johnie's Tavern, Jonsaga and Special Moments shows every Saturday at Blue Hut Hotel, Park road, Ngara.

Meanwhile, every Sunday the King Lion Sounds team is at the Lexx Lounge along the outer ring road, Ruaraka. Shows start at 6pm. Elsewhere in Mombasa, Crispen Tambwe's Amitie Musica band plays every Wednesday at Sky Lounge, Bamburi.

Every Thursday at Jombaz Sports Bar and Grill in Kilifi town. While every Friday and Saturday the group performs at Summit Leisure Grill (VOK) in Mombasa.