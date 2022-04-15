Ketanji Brown: burying the ghosts of an ugly past in US

In Toni Morrison’s tribute to fellow writer James Baldwin, she quotes him: “Our crown has already been bought and paid for. All we have to do is wear it.”

In the case of Justice Ketanji Brown, the newly-appointed US Supreme Court justice, that crown is double-tiered — for besides being black, she is a woman — becoming the first Black female justice in the court’s 233-year history.

And the crown she wears has not come cheap; it has been bought and paid for in full — by the blood of martyrs of civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr and the sweat of writers like Toni Morrison, James Baldwin and others who were not only glamorous, interesting, and iconic but also voices against racial oppression.

What Justice Ketanji has achieved is no mean feat — demolishing both gender and racial stereotypes. Her ascendancy also helps, albeit in a small way, bury at least as long as the headlines last, one of America’s biggest sins — slavery. It will be naïve to imagine that such a single appointment would cure race relations in America.

However, such events contribute to more diversity and inclusion in society and dent the traditional walls between Blacks and Whites. One cannot understand how serious segregation was unless one reads Toni Morrison and other Black writers in the world who addressed slavery and black/white relations in America and other places like in Apartheid South Africa and elsewhere.

Toni Morrison was a trailblazer into an unknown and forbidden territory — shining the light into the sin that left a crimson stain on American’s conscience. Through dense poetry, allegory, song, fantasy and fable, she digs deep into America’s past of slavery, racism, segregation and social engineering.

One of her most important works that highlights the intensity of the horrors of America’s ugly past is her novel entitled, Beloved, a sprawling and astonishing story of slavery and racism.

Beloved starts in the American state of Ohio in 1873 with the character Sethe, a formerly enslaved woman, and her 18-year-old daughter Denver, who live at 124 Bluestone Road. This site is haunted for years by the spirit of a daughter who was killed by the mother to protect her from becoming a slave.

It is said that Beloved was inspired by an event that actually happened: “Margaret Garner… an enslaved African-American woman …who killed her own daughter rather than allow the child to be returned to slavery… after they were apprehended by US Marshals acting under the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850… US marshals burst into the cabin where Garner and her husband had barricaded themselves, she was attempting to kill her children, and had already killed her two-year-old daughter, to spare them from being returned to slavery”.

Beloved is an honest but painful book, written in what a critic describes as an “angry sadness that overwhelms”. Toni Morrison dedicates the book to “Sixty Million and more”, in reference “to the Africans and their descendants who died as a result of the Atlantic slave trade”.

Justice Ketanji’s feat

Beloved is a cruel depiction of how slavery robbed people of their identity. The characters Sethe, Paul D., and Denver all suffer “loss of self”. Beloved reminds these characters of their lost selves, suppressed memories and things they wanted to forget and this leads to their healing.

Away from the dehumanizing conditions depicted in Toni Morrison’s Beloved and far away from the cornfields and plantations where slaves toiled, seeing Justice Ketanji in monied and airconditioned Washington DC was a moment of pride for many who know the ugly past from Black history and literature.

Race relations are still a work in progress but we should celebrate Justice Ketanji’s feat even if there are still other unresolved issues. We should remember the words of Nelson Mandela who encouraged us to celebrate our wins when he wrote: “I have walked that long road to freedom. I have tried not to falter; I have made missteps along the way. But I have discovered the secret that after climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb. I have taken a moment here to rest, to steal a view of the glorious vista that surrounds me, to look back on the distance I have come. But I can only rest for a moment… and I dare not linger, for my long walk is not ended.”

Justice Ketanji took some time to devour the moment and even addressed her daughters who sat beside her: “I know it has not been easy as I have tried to navigate the challenges of juggling my career and motherhood. And I fully admit that I did not always get the balance right. But I hope that you have seen that with hard work, determination, and love, it can be done.” What an inspiration!