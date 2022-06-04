Kenyan singer Otile Brown lands multi-million shilling deal with Tecno

Kenyan, RnB sensation Jacob Obunga popularly known as Otile Brown has landed a multi-million shilling deal with Chinese mobile manufacturer, Tecno Mobile.

Techno is set to launch the pre-order of its new device Camon 19 series on Monday at The Social House, Lavington, Nairobi.

According to an associate privy to the deal, Otile will be unveiled as Tecno’s new chief creative officer of the Camon 19 series.

“It’s a good deal worth millions of shillings for Otile, the new device will be launched in Kenya later this month,” the source told Nation.Africa.

In his role as Camon series creative officer, Otile played part in the designing of the device.

He will not only push the Camon 19 brand but also explain its functionality.

Design sketches

“Techno wanted to do something different in Kenya. Being a creative, Tecno team felt instead of just appointing him a brand ambassador, it would be beautiful to incorporate his ideas on the creation of the device. There are a lot of design sketches from him and other creativity ideas that he brought to the creation of Camon 19. Tecno wanted the phone to have a Kenyan touch,” he added.

The news comes at a time when Otile is currently ranked as the top Kenyan artistes on YouTube, giving Sauti Sol a run for their money.

January this year, he became the first Kenyan artist to surpass the 1 million subscribers on YouTube with over 200 million views.

The singer continues to collect millions of shillings as revenue from streaming platforms. Besides Youtube, his streaming numbers on Boomplay are impeccable. His solo album since making his music debut in 2015, Just in Love is the most streamed album in Kenya with over 22 million streams. Such kind of Love boasts of 12.1 million streams while Jeraha has garnered 11 million streams both on Boomplay.

Lavish lifestyle

In 2020, Otile was ranked the most watched homegrown artiste in Kenya by America’s popular digital charting and award platform, Billboard

The staggering revenues from his catalogue, have enabled him to lead a lavish lifestyle which he is never shy to boast about on social media.

Recently, he returned from a vacation in South Africa and was spotted with a Louis Vittion travelling suitcase worth Sh485,000.

To celebrate his 30 birthday, he decided to gift himself the Kanye West-like pair of Balenciaga green crocs boots retailing at 695$ US dollars (Sh80,000) on Balenciaga website. Otile posted a video unboxing the boots and used the opportunity to claim he is the richest artiste in Kenya.