Kenyan musician Lioness Afreeka setting trends in Sweden

Sweden- based Kenyan artiste Lioness Afreeka has been on a mission to not only popularise her music in the diaspora but also to promote Kenyan and East African artistes.

After living in Italy for 14 years, she relocated to Stockholm last summer. Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week after hosting an online music show, Lioness said that after Covid-19 pandemic changed lifestyles, she opted to move to Sweden.

“As they say only the strong survive, I quickly reconnected and continued on an artistic journey and I am now hosting online interactive shows to keep abreast with what is happening both in Sweden and elsewhere,” she said.

She now hosts an online talk show “Wasanii Ughaibuni” which runs every Saturday evening on The Kenyan Diaspora Media Facebook page.

Sweden- based Kenyan artiste Lioness Afreeka. Photo credit: Pool

She hopes to connect Kenyan diaspora artists to the rest of the world. She said that this would expose the artistes to event organisers and concerts in Europe.

“With little live shows following health protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most artistes can now only interact with their fans online,” she said.

With the help of “The Kenyan Diaspora Media" team, Lioness is on the way to greater heights.

Some of those she works with in Sweden include guitarist and composer Dekula Kahanga. Recently, she joined him for a performance much to the delight of the African music fans.

Others are Kenyan afro-fusion star Wuod Fibi whom she hopes to record a collabo with in future

Lioness said her stay in Stockholm has enabled to know and interact with many artistes like Chillagane and Schekz.

Some of those she has interviewed on her online talk show include Jay Mau Mau (Austria), Wendy Kimani (Netherlands), Nixon Omollo (USA), Masallah Somba (Hungary), Chillagane (Sweden), Schekz (Sweden), event organisers Mcdj Rabba (254 events) and Jakano (East Africa Sounds).

While still In Italy, where she settled with her husband -Big Cat, Lioness performed at various live concerts.

“I am looking forward to working with more artistes across Europe and Africa,” she said.





Veteran Congolese musician Josky Kiambukuta, who died in the DR Congo on March 7, 2021. Photo credit: Courtesy

Meanwhile, veteran Congolese musician Josky Kiambukuta Londa will be buried tomorrow at a cemetery in Kinshasa.

The burial ceremony, which was postponed from last Saturday, will be held at the Necroole Cemetery, the same spot where his fellow top Congolese musicians, Tabu Ley Rochereau, Lutumba Simaro, Papa Wemba, King Kester Emeneya and a few others were laid to rest.

Kenyan promoter Hellen Winnie Arika and singer Erick Mpoyi on Friday confirmed that Josky’s children Aminata, Princess, Made and his widow Mama Sysera had finalised the burial arrangements.

Also expected at the ceremony is Christian Kiambukuta and several other leading musicians. The burial ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.