Kenya National Theatre welcomes public back with new musical ‘Subira’ 

Kenya National Theatre

Part of a scene in the ongoing musical ‘Subira’ at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Gloria Mwaniga

What you need to know:

  • ‘Subira’ is showing at the National Theatre until tomorrow (Sunday August 8, 2021).
  • Among the star cast is Nice Githinji, a talented actress with an incredible voice.

Just when I was about to lose hope of ever going to the theatre in 2021, Silent Voices Uganda and GILBÁRT Productions staged a musical at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi.

