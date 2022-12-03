Ken Baro releases a new song
Ken Baro “King of Porota” one of the top up-and-coming musicians from Western Kenya is back with a new single titled Bayanza Amalwa (They like alcohol). The song comes two years after his last release Nina Manoti Baby.
Ken attributed the break in 2020 to the Covid -19 pandemic. He nurtured his musical career in his initial stages by performing alongside Kenyan-based Burundian musician Kidum and his Boda Boda band (2013-2019),
Besides music Ken also doubles as a philanthropist and social activist.
To his credit, he says he was awarded the “Ïnfinix Beat ya Campo Champion Ambassador” award in 2019 in recognition of his youth social awareness efforts.