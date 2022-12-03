Ken Baro releases a new song

Ken Baro

Musician Ken Baro “King of Porota”.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Ken Baro “King of Porota” one of the top up-and-coming musicians from Western Kenya is back with a new single titled Bayanza Amalwa (They like alcohol). The song comes two years after his last release Nina Manoti Baby. 

Ken attributed the break in 2020 to the Covid -19 pandemic. He nurtured his musical career in his initial stages by performing alongside Kenyan-based Burundian musician Kidum and his Boda Boda band (2013-2019), 

Besides music Ken also doubles as a philanthropist and social activist.

Related

To his credit, he says he was awarded the “Ïnfinix Beat ya Campo Champion Ambassador” award in 2019 in recognition of his youth social awareness efforts. 

[email protected]

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.