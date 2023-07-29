Kelly Chogo to host ohangla shows in Thika

New Ohangla sensation Kelly Chogo Jarawila (Calvince Maganda) is set to release new songs this weekend following his recent successful shows under the name 'Ohangla benga'. The Thika-based budding artiste debuted his music career after forming his Bahati Musicals Band last year.

The newly released songs Wakili Adede Mungu and Ayiero Kenda (I have chosen myself) come against the backdrop of a number of other songs he has produced while performing alongside other artistes.

He ventured into ohangla music under the Komesha Mirumba Band, which fused ohangla and rumba tunes, and later joined other artists Tonny Ndiema and Nick Wuod Alego. Kelly's other first album included songs like Eng. Ochieng' Wuod Awendo, Nyasuba and Hera Lit Karumo.