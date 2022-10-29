Keeping the faith in struggle for justice and democracy

This country was born out of struggles. There were the struggles between the indigenous populations and the invading colonialists as the mzungu claimed the land on behalf of the Empire.

Then the struggles between the displaced landowners – who the aliens didn’t believe had a claim on the land (read Elspeth Huxley’s The Flame Trees of Thika) – and the European settlers.

The locals then engaged the colonial government in struggles over taxation, economic and political exclusion, cultural repression etc. The most discussed struggle is the Mau Mau anticolonial rebellion. This is a struggle whose history is yet to be recorded properly, notwithstanding some books that have been written about the subject.

The struggles that have produced Kenya have been fought on many fronts. The armed resistance and political struggles tend to overshadow other forms of resistance against colonialism. Yet there were Kenyan men and women, young and old, of different races and beliefs who opposed the prejudices and repressive acts of the colonial government and its representatives.

Some of the struggles were collective. Others were individual. Yet, the collective narrative always trumps the personal one. Why? Because the struggle would not really be described as a fight unless it is in pursuit of that which serves many. This is why even today, many years after colonialism, there are still struggles to gain economic and political freedom, democracy, gender equity, justice for all etc.

Collective struggles

This is the context in which Oduor Ong’wen’s book, Stronger than Faith: My Journey in the Quest for Justice in Repressive Kenya – 1958-2015 (Vita Books, 2022) should be read.

This book is about the efforts an individual can and should make if they truly seek to live in a free, democratic, just and equal society, just as much as it is a testimony to how the individual struggle is implicated in the collective struggles. For Oduor Ong’wen tells the story of his struggles as part and parcel of the history of human struggles not just in Kenya but all over the world.

Why is history important here? Because, as Oduor Ong’wen tells the reader, it is his history teacher who awakened his senses to the story (and tragedy) of the human race. Ong’wen’s teacher at Ngere High School – Olago Aluoch – dramatised for Oduor and his classmates, young and impressionable men at the time, the import of history in the lives of men and women. Indeed, although Stronger than Faith presents itself as a memoir, it is really a narrative of the history of the making of post-colonial Kenya.

What Stronger than Faith offers is a challenge to all Kenyans, but more significantly patriotic Kenyans, to keep the spirit of the struggle for different freedoms to alive. Undoubtedly, this is not a challenge for the fainthearted.

The very nature of any struggle, be it against economic oppression, political suppression, gender inequality, or social exclusion, to give a few examples, demands sacrifices. To sacrifice is to delay gratification; it is to not to expect easy answers; it is to disappoint family and friends; it is to live by the day whilst convinced that the future will bring a better life, etc.

Ong’wen, therefore, instead of simply writing about his own travails and triumphs, tells his story as a story of different individuals, groups, organisations and Kenyan patriots.

This is why for him the history lessons at Ngere High School were about the human existentialist crisis. An appreciation of the human struggle laid the groundwork for the ideological direction that Ong’wen would take later in life. It wasn’t by accident that Ong’wen would later be involved in student politics at the University of Nairobi, which set him on a leftist political course and cause to date.

Student politics

Ong’wen’s involvement in student politics would bring him closer to President Moi but later got him jailed. Ong’wen’s description of life at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison is a tale of friendships and political bonds made and formatted amidst the pain of incarceration and prison work. Here he talks about fellow Kenyans that he interacted with, from warders to political prisoners and how they shaped his worldview. If there is one place, therefore, that determined the nature of the second liberation in Kenya, it is prison, especially Kamiti.

Whereas the government believed that it had imprisoned agitators against its rule, the many prisons where Kenyans were jailed provided spaces that enabled communities of fellow sufferers to ponder deeply the state of the country that was in the grip of political suppression. One could say that the prisons created what anthropologists call ‘community of practice’ of Kenyans who were convinced that Kenya could be governed better, develop beyond where it was, be free and fair to all and sundry.

Some of the detainees, Ong’wen being among them, would end up in exile, in foreign countries conducting different kinds of struggles, all aimed at liberating Kenya from what had become, in the 1980s, a dictatorship. It is these histories of struggle that Ong’wen’s book demands that Kenyans remember. It is not enough to speak of the Second Liberation struggle in Kenya. It is important to appreciate the details of these struggles.

Betray the struggle

Where were these struggles conducted? Who did what and when? Why was the struggle necessary? Who supported the struggle in Kenya and beyond? Who sold out? Why did some individuals betray the struggle? What did the struggle achieve? What is the legacy of the struggle? If the Second Liberation Struggle was largely political, when was the struggle for economic emancipation to happen? Was the National Alliance Rainbow Coalition the closest that Kenyans came to realizing the dreams of the first, second and (then hoped for) third liberation struggles?

But Ong’wen describes the NARC moment as a ‘false transition’. Was this moment that Kenyans celebrated so much merely another false dawn, as Ong’wen suggests? Is it because Kenyans tend to underestimate history that some politicians decided to betray the spirit of the ‘rainbow’ that had brought so many diverse Kenyans together? Or is that Kenyans are yet to appreciate the common history that binds them – a history of colonial occupation, anticolonial struggle, economic underdevelopment, economic dependency, artificial interethnic differences etc?

If the struggles that Oduor Ong’wen and his generation have been engaged in in the past half a century were meant to build a progressive spirit in Kenya, if such an ideal was (and is still) shared by broadminded Kenyans, if the key objective of Kenyan reformists is to have an inclusive and developed country etc, then how is it that the betrayal of the struggle, as Ong’wen suggests, has always been from within? Can we really continue to blame neocolonialism for our economic dependency and political dysfunction over the years?