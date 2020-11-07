Karimi ule Mmeru: From househelp to household name

The name Fridah Karimi is not likely to attract much attention, but mention Karimi ule Mmeru and you will pique many people’s attention. This is because she is a household name, especially on Instagram, where she keeps her legion of fans entertained with her sexy dance moves and rib-cracking humour laced with a heavy Meru accent.

When you meet 26-year-old Karimi, you will be struck by her beauty, her fashion sense and easy-going nature, not necessarily in that order. Always wearing a huge smile on her face, she oozes confidence.

A talented dancer, her moves leave many glued to her Instagram page, where she has more than 25,000 followers, and YouTube, where she has more than 8,000 subscribers.

Her current lifestyle belies her humble beginnings. Many would not imagine that the popular comedian and newly minted prime-time radio presenter was once a domestic worker and slept on the floor in a mabati house in Zimmerman, Nairobi. As a popular online personality, many will perhaps remember her sojourns in Dubai, from her videos while working for Emirates airline.

But there was a time in her teens, she says, when even a meal was hard to come by.

The fifth-born in a family of seven told the Saturday Nation how she used to wash clothes for families in her Mpuri village in Meru County to earn a few shillings. But she says these hardships instilled in her a phenomenal spirit of determination that still persists to date.

Started job-hunting

After completing her studies at Mpuri Primary and Mpuri Secondary schools, she started job-hunting. A family friend linked her up with a family in Kilifi, where she worked as a househelp for a month.

“The family was so strict, they demanded that I wear long dresses and head-wraps due to their strict religious beliefs. They belonged to a denomination led by a popular preacher,” she recalls.

She quit after a month and moved to Nairobi, where she was employed by another family who encouraged her to take up computer lessons after finishing her chores. She says it is this family that helped “open” her eyes and allowed her to pursue her passion for broadcast journalism.

But, knowing about the situation at home, she realised she would have to work her way through college.

“Every day, the man of the house would bring home a copy of the Nation newspaper, which I would read the following day after they left for work. One day, I saw an advertisement on the East Africa School of Journalism and decided to apply. A diploma course was expensive and I did not have a lot of savings, so I decided to start off with a certificate course,” she says.

After months of saving, she quit her job and joined college full-time. But there was a problem. With no close relatives in Nairobi to live with and her finances dwindling, she was going to be homeless.

“I moved into an iron-sheet house in Zimmerman. A woman tenant donated to me a mattress, so I did not sleep on the cold hard floor,” she recalls.

That is where she lived till she finished college.

Today, the poor girl from Mpuri is a morning show presenter at the new Mlima FM in Meru, where she has a popular morning show between Monday and Friday with MC Laingo from 6am to 10am, and a rhumba music session on Saturday. She is also a brand ambassador for a local water company.

But it is her fame as a social media comedian that has built her name.

Depression

Karimi acknowledges that her current station in life did not come without challenges. She overcame many hurdles, including depression, to stabilise her life. The radio girl confesses that the current Covid-induced economic downturn has been a boon to her.

As most of the artistes struggle to stay afloat, her star is shining even brighter.

“Working at Mlima has been a dream come true,” Karimi says.

Recently, aside from the usual social commentary, she has also been actively involved in creating educative and humorous skits to sensitise people on the dangers of Covid-19 and how to stay safe.

So how did she become a comedian?

After college, Karimi joined Muuga FM, a Meru vernacular station, for internship and ended up volunteering there for six months. But she was dejected when she failed to secure a job at the leading station. Unbowed, she became a restaurant waitress.

“I turned down many coffee-date offers by men promising me jobs since I knew nothing good would come out of it. So I became a waitress and really enjoyed working there, but the salary was poor,” she says.

Her break was to come in 2016, when a friend invited her to Dubai to try her luck there. She travelled on a visitor’s visa. But the job search in Dubai hotels yielded nothing and when her visa expired, she was still jobless. She flew back to Kenya “to strategise”.

Cleaning company

Never one to lose hope, she later returned to Dubai and was employed by a cleaning company. She eventually landed a front-office job at Emirates, where the pay was better and she had time to rest.

It was during her free time that she started performing and recording clips, which she would share with friends back in Kenya, in 2018.

“My workmates, who were from various nationalities, saw what I was doing and encouraged me to open a YouTube channel. The clips were well received and I felt motivated to keep recording,” she says.

Her skits captured the normal day-to-day occurrences and topical issues such as sponsors, love relationships, teenage pregnancies, fare-eating girlfriends and marriage.

But the jovial woman would sink into depression in 2019 after her father died and she returned to bury him. She says she was overwhelmed by grief. While she battled depression, her friends and relatives encouraged her to work with comedian Victor Nahman of the Ujinga za Victor fame. Victor encouraged her to keep recording more clips.

Now, she has started a show to promote up-and-coming artistes in Meru to showcase their talent.

One of her favourite characters in the skits is her lover Kinuthia.

We asked if there is a real “Kinuthia” in her life and she said yes, only that his name is not Kinuthia.

“I am not yet married but I am seeing someone,” she says.

Her main goal is to have a show like the one by Ugandan celebrated entertainer Ann Kansiime and shift from radio to TV.

But she would also like to read news on TV.

