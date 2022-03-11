Karambu ole Senteu and his Spear: Impact of the lost story of Maa colonial resistance

When Karambu ole Senteu was informed that his prized bull had been taken in his absence, he roused himself from where he and his age-group, fellow Ilmurrani, were eating meat in Loita, and went to retrieve the animal.

He was incensed, because the man who had taken his bull was well known to him. District Commissioner Hugh Grant had been posted as Narok DC in 1946, arriving to find that a tax-collection arrangement where the colonial government took cattle from the Maa for the war effort had fostered nothing but bitterness and anger.

Earlier in 1939, the Defence Regulations had given the Kenya Supply Board power to acquire livestock to make tinned beef for the allied forces fighting in the Second World War. A quota of 2,000 cattle per month had been imposed on the Maa.

By 1946 after the war was over, the quotas remained in place, and settler farmers got far better treatment and compensation than the Maa. The Maa of Morijo in the Loita Hills felt the pinch a little more than other Maa because majority of the quota imposed on the Maa came from Loita.

Karambu ole Senteu was the grandson of the Great Oloibon Mbatian, and son of Senteu, Mbatian’s second son. An Olmurrani, Karambu was yet to take a wife and have children. However, he had already made his mark as an Olmurrani, known as one of the most skilled shooters of the spear. He had a reputation on the battlefield and on the hunting ground, having killed a number of lions in the age-old Olmurrani lion hunt. Karambu was loved and revered in the community.

In his younger days, he had acquired a young calf whose mother had died, and had cared for it like it was his child. He named the calf, Lemelelu. Under his loving care, Lemelelu grew into a prized bull, all black, with a white tail. Karambu loved this bull. Moreover, he was from the lineage of the Oloibon, great spiritual leader of the Maa community who believed that Enkai, the great God, had sent them down from heaven laden with cattle. To have this prized bull taken, and in his absence, was an affront that Karambu felt deep in his being.

Karambu ole Senteu grew up during tumultuous colonial times. When the white occupiers invaded the continent, it was with a superiority that saw the Black African as a lesser human, only worthy of being civilized and humanised. Such a superiority complex would find itself at odds with the leaders that already ruled over African people.

To Karambu and the Maa community, whiteness came with a contempt that was hard to take, thus the stage was set for what would become a battle between white supremacy, and Maa pride in themselves and their way of life. This would be more poignant for the case of Karambu, whose grandfather was Mbatian, great Oloiboni of the Maa people, and whose name is now cemented on the highest peak of Mount Kenya. Oloiboni Mbatian had two sons, Lenana, and Senteu.

In turn, Senteu had three sons: Kapolonto was the first, Karambu the second, and Kilianga the third. From his youth, Karambu stood out as what his the family still call “sharp shooter”, showing his prowess with the spear.

As an Olmurrani, Karambu obtained a spear of his own from a blacksmith or orkunono in an area of Loita called Leshuta. It was called empere naibor, meaning the white spear, on account of its sharpened metallic upper part that gleamed white in the sun.

Sentenced to death

When he was informed that DC Grant had taken Lemelelu, he left with his shield and spear, which every Olmurrani carried with them everywhere, and went to retrieve his animal. It must be underlined that his intention was not to kill the DC as has been alleged. It was standard fare for any young Olmurrani to carry his spear with him, especially in those days when the lands were covered with buffalo, lion and other wild animals, and where the only accessible form of transportation for many was walking.

DC Grant, armed and twirling his gun on his finger, refused to hand over the animal that he had taken in Karambu’s absence. Even where the Olmurrani promised to replace Lemelelu with other bulls, the DC was adamant, even angered by the demand to return the animal. It is reported that Grant repeatedly answered ‘Hapana, hapana! (No, no!) to Karambu’s pleas to return the beloved bull. At this point, Karambu, in frustration, unleashed his spear at Grant’s chest with so much force that the empere naibor pierced the DC and went through his body, killing him on the spot.

After a trial in which Karambu’s brothers allegedly testified against him, he was sentenced to death by hanging. He was taken away, as was his spear. To date, his family do not know where or how he was hang, or where he was buried.

Nampaiyo muses: “You can imagine, we know where DC Grant was buried in Loita, but we do not know where our uncle and brother is. We do not know if he was hanged, taken to jail somewhere, or if he was flown out of the country to be tortured by the white man. We never saw his body, we do not know where he is, or if he’s even alive.”

His spear was also taken, and is rumored to be in a German museum. The family of Karambu ole Senteu have been demanding for the return of this spear and their claim encompasses diverse connotations.

The story of Karambu ole Senteu has been written in various places, mostly by white researchers and writers, and as Nampaiyo reiterates, has been peppered with prevarications and outright lies. The colonial enterprise is made to appear fatherly, and DC Grant has been painted as a ‘dedicated civil servant who was just conducting his job’ and was murdered by a ‘savage Maasai Olmurrani with an unnatural affection’ for an animal. The depths of Maa culture, the savagery of the colonial enterprise, and the brutality of its officials, including DC Grant, are all glossed over and literally white-washed.

As Nampaiyo expounds, the worst part is that the story of resistance to colonial rule has become one-sided. Karambu’s act of resistance to colonial rule is erased, and is virtually unknown in the Kenyan collective psyche. This, therefore, becomes the first point of importance in reclaiming Karambu ole Senteu – that the histories of resistance to colonialism that have been erased need to be brought back into common knowledge, far beyond the narrow classifications of the Mau Mau resistance as a Kikuyu-only movement.

Second is questioning the whys of taking objects, and the cultural significance of this taking. For instance, Nampaiyo explains that in Maa culture, taking someone’s things was an ill omen. Taking objects from people without their permission, especially objects of cultural and personal significance (bodies, spears and artefacts of war, jewelry, clothing, etc.) implied that they would be used to place curses on their owners.

Communities are now asking why the white man took their objects, some even as private as under-garments. What curses or spells were cast using these stolen objects and items? Further, this was a form of ‘othering’ in Maa culture, where a lower or defeated enemy had their objects looted as a sign of conquest. Reclaiming these objects therefore, has a deep cultural significance that cannot be overemphasized.

Karambu’s spirit

Third, Nampaiyo believes that the taking of these objects during the colonial era set a precedent to loot future objects of value, including precious stones such as gold, diamonds, and other items currently being looted out of the continent. Therefore, reclaiming these objects becomes a symbolic resistance to this precedent, one that can be used to demand proper compensation for the present day plundering of the continent. This extends into a conversation around the blood diamonds for example, among other items of value being looted from various countries in Africa in the current age.

Fourth, Nampaiyo points out the consequences of looting of these cultural objects, and the spiritual gaps that now exist in communities as a result. The people of Loita have, for instance, witnessed many incidents of spear killings, murders, and freak accidents from the time of Karambu’s presumed killing on January 28, 1947 to date.

The elders of Loita believe that Karambu’s spirit is not at peace, especially given the false narratives that keep painting him as an unhinged Maasai man who out of unreasonable rage, killed a man over nothing but a mere bull. To appease him, the elders would like the spear returned so that they can use it as a point of contact to conduct cleansing ceremonies including one to atone for the spilling of DC Grant’s blood. This is important to note – the Maa recognize that blood was spilled, which is itself an act of violence – but also laud Karambu’s act of resistance to a violent and oppressive colonial enterprise that interrupted their way of life and their peace.

Fifth, and in a general sense, Nampaiyo questions why these objects were taken from African soil to go and make money for white audiences in European and American museums. These large sums of money are never returned to the owners of the objects. She insists that these objects must be returned to their owners.

Finally, Nampaiyo and her family think that the return of these objects could be the first step towards decolonising our own local museums. For instance, she would love to see Karambu’s spear and shield at the National Museums of Kenya, where, his story, which is largely unknown, would become national knowledge.

Further, the return of other looted items, she believes, would elevate women, whose significant role in the resistance to colonialism is largely erased. To Nampaiyo, reclaiming these looted objects and their backstories, helps to build a better understanding of pre-colonial and colonial Africa including the integral roles women held in society, and which were erased by the colonial enterprise. The idea that women in Maa society were also Oloibons and wielded so much power, was anathema in the European mind and so they sought to cull this power from birth by burying their stories.

Alongside this, Nampaiyo decries the idea that even while these objects sit in European museums, there are errors in their names, use and accompanying stories, thereby obscuring and distorting the very essence of African life in the pre-colonial era. Reclaiming the objects therefore becomes an act of reclaiming that very essence of the cultural lives of African people(s).

While this is a story about the lost spear of Karambu ole Senteu, and how that spear represents the lost story of Maa resistance to colonial rule, it is also a much-needed examination of the complexities of the demands for the return of looted objects to their rightful communities. Because these lost stories also speak to who we are as a people. They speak to broken cultural norms and the consequences of these breaches.

This story becomes a compelling case for restitution as restoration of cultural order and communal well-being, including an acknowledgement of the place of power that women occupied in many communities, and how that power was a restorative one. As Nampaiyo concludes, bringing back Karambu and his spear is bringing back our lost stories, removing the darkness from our histories, and restoring lost identities.