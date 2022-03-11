Karambu ole Senteu and his Spear: Impact of the lost story of Maa colonial resistance

Hugh Murray Grant

Narok’s colonial-era District Commissioner Hugh Murray Grant, who was speared to death by Karambu ole Senteu on August 16, 1946.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nampaiyo Koriata

What you need to know:

  • Karambu ole Senteu had a reputation on the battlefield and on the hunting ground.
  • To Karambu and the Maa community, whiteness came with a contempt that was hard to take.

When Karambu ole Senteu was informed that his prized bull had been taken in his absence, he roused himself from where he and his age-group, fellow Ilmurrani, were eating meat in Loita, and went to retrieve the animal.

