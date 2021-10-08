Najib Balala
Just what culture will we mark on Utamaduni Day?

By  Tom Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • Kenyans actually live, breathe, talk, dream their cultures every day, throughout the year.
  • They do so in many ways. They do it all over this country. Doesn’t the government know this?

That the government issued a memo to confirm that tomorrow, October 10, is now an official Utamaduni Day says a lot about what we, Kenyans, think about our culture(s). The notice that declares Monday, October 11 an official public holiday, because the 10th falls on a Sunday, says, “Whereas this day is already conferred in law, this shall be the first time that Utamaduni Day is observed in Kenya and this press release serves to emphasize the need for all citizens to recognize and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the Country (sic).”

