Josky Kiambukuta tribute show set for today in Nairobi

A special tribute show in honour of fallen rhumba icon Josky Kiambukuta Londa is set to be held today at Tents Lounge in Nairobi’s Buruburu estate.

The show dubbed 'Hommage Josky Kiambukuta', which is sponsored by Hellen Arika Winnie (HWA Production and Management), will feature the best of Josky’s music by DJ Aladeen.

The show starts at 3pm and ends at 8pm.

DJ Aladeen of Tents Lounge in Buruburu. Photo credit: Courtesy

The veteran Congolese crooner died two weeks ago at a hospital in Kinshasa, DR Congo, after a long illness. At the time of his death Josky was 72 years old.

Earlier today veteran media personality Fred Obachi Machoka is expected to host a radio and TV show also dedicated to Josky.