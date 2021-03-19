Josky Kiambukuta tribute show set for today in Nairobi

Congolese musician Josky Kiambukuta

Veteran Congolese musician Josky Kiambukuta, who died in the DR Congo on March 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Veteran media personality Fred Obachi Machoka also to host radio and TV shows dedicated to Josky.
  • The fallen musician will be buried on April 3, 2021 in Kinshasa, DR Congo. 

A special tribute show in honour of fallen rhumba icon Josky Kiambukuta Londa is set to be held today at Tents Lounge in Nairobi’s Buruburu estate.

