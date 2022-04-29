Joseph Stalin: A forced labour leader like no other

Tomorrow is Labour Day, and no collection of nations was ever as dedicated to the Utopian ideal of ‘The Worker’ as the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics that existed between 1919 and 1989, before the Fall of the Berlin Wall.

Prof Makau Mutua, in his Sunday Nation column of April 17, 2022, was absolutely right in hailing the Soviet Union as a ‘progenitor of great culture.’ Literary giants have hailed from there, none more so than from Leningrad (now known by its original name, Saint Petersburg) – Alexander Pushkin, Natalia Pushkina, Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Aleksander Blok, Ayn Rand, Joseph Brodsky, Anna Akhmatova and Vladimir Nabokov being an octagon of the classical immortals.

Prof Mutua said Russia, the supposed Workers’ Paradise under the Soviet Union, was a ‘testing ground for Marxism–Leninism’.

But he then committed a historical heresy that must be corrected at once, lest someone is lined up against a wall, by saying that ‘the country has produced political figures ranging from crazed czars to Nikita Khrushchev, the cunning peasant, to Josef Stalin, the savage dictator; but perhaps no Russian leader – ancient or modern – has been as ruthless and calculating (sic) as Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin ... the textbook definition of a thug’.

That President Putin, the ex-KGB colonel is a thug, is not in doubt!

That he is anywhere near as calculating and ruthless as the savage Stalin, that ‘champion’ of the working proletariat, is as absurd as it is laughable. And all Professor Makau needs to do is pick up a copy of ‘Stalin: The Court of the Red Tsar’ in any major bookshop (like Prestige) to realise that compared to ‘Uncle Joe’ of yore, Putin with all his gore in Ukraine is a mere present picnic in the park.

In the January of 1933, as the book reveals, Stalin delivered a ‘swaggering Bolshevik rodomontade to the Workers’ Plenum bragging how his Five-Year Plan had been a remarkable success’ by building cities where none had stood before, the Dnieper River dam and power station and the Turk-Siberia Railway had been completed; and oil, steel, coal, tractor and electric power industries all created. Yet hundreds of thousands had perished in these projects.

Famine Holocaust

That July, Stalin and his comrade criminal cronies went aboard a ship named ‘Anokhin’ to celebrate the opening of a gargantuan project of socialist labour – the Baltic-White Sea Canal (Belomor). But what wasn’t said was that this 227-kilometre canal, started in the December of 1931 and completed in an astonishing 18 months, was the work of 170,000 prisoners (25,000 of whom died on site of overwork, cold, starvation and/or execution on this canal-work).

And the prisoners, most of them innocent, were provided by the ominously named Yagoda, boss of the Gulag, the work camp system where forced labour was procured from prisons in the tundra and perma-frosts of Siberia (Russia itself covers eleven time zones on the Atlas).

As all this ‘work’ was going on in 1932 and 1933, as the book reveals, Stalin was conducting his merciless campaign against the ‘kulaks’ (landowners, but mostly peasant farmers) in Ukraine, his Red Armies confiscating all the grain to feed ‘comrades in areas of industry, like steel workers, in the big USSR cities’.

This resulted in the Holodomar, a famine Holocaust that killed six million Ukrainians – and that 90 years later is still in the minds of third/fourth generation Ukrainians like Aleks Dobruka and Olya Senkiev here in Kenya, even as Russia invades their country, and causes food prices to spike all over.

‘In the Court of the Red Tsar’ also shows how Stalin, by placing all Russian literature under RAPP (the Russian Association of Proletarian Writers), the ‘literary wing of (his) Five Year Plan for Industry’, where writers were supposed to write propaganda pieces about the ‘proletariat’ and books about ‘heroic workers’.

RAPP was placed under Maxim Gorky, the most famous living writer of the time, who, disillusioned by Lenin’s dictatorship, had in 1921 gone into exile in a villa in Sorrento, Italia, but ten years later was lured back by the new Soviet dictator, Stalin, by being bribed with millions of robles, a mansion in Moscow, a large weekend dacha outside the capital and a palatial holiday villa in the Crimea, to lend legitimacy to Stalin’s attempt to ‘engineer human souls’.

Courageous poets like Osip Mandelstam, who recited the Stalin Epigram with the lines ‘with his fat fingers he (Stalin) becomes the peasant slayer’ ended up in labour camps in Siberia (where Mandelstam died of typhoid in 1938, at age 48).

Kangaroo court

The infamous kangaroo court ‘show trials’ of political rivals of Stalin in the years of the Great Purge (1937 and 1938) are well showcased in this book, including their leading villains like Prosecutor-General Andrei Vyshinsky who, small with bright black eyes behind horn-rimmed spectacles, ‘combined the indignant humbug of the Victorian preacher with the diabolical curses of an African witch doctor’ in the words of renown historian and author of this remarkable book, Simon Sebag Montefiore.

Nor did Stalin spare even the wives of his closest Communist comrades from terror.

In 1939, he had Bronislava Masenkis, the beautiful wife to his physically ugly Quasimodo PA Pavel Poskrebyshev arrested and shot! When the man, who saw Stalin daily as his Kremlin gatekeeper, tried to plead for the life of the mother of his daughter, the Soviet dictator said:

‘Forget about Broni! She is an Enemy of the State! We will get you another wife ...’

Poskrebyshev stayed loyal to Josef Stalin until the day of his death in the March of 1953.

Ten years later, in 1949, to the shock of his Foreign Minister V.M. Molotov, his wife Polina, a Jewess, was arrested and sentenced to five years in Siberia, on Stalin’s orders (he’d concluded that she was an ‘anti-Soviet Jewish conspirator’ who was part of a Zionist cartel to ‘give the Crimea to Hebrews’. Stalin had Molotov sign off on his own wife’s deportation.

Such was the poison brew in his red court.

‘Cowards and deserters’

In 1941, as Russia came under attack mid-year from the three million strong German Wehrmacht in World War II, and four Soviet armies fell back on the Western front from Hitler’s onslaught, Stalin ordered that the four commanding officers who ordered the retreat be shot, ‘so as to kill this spirit of defeat ...’

So that a year later when Churchill visited Marshall Stalin in Moscow, the Soviet leader was able to toast over a vodka: ‘To the Red Army, the only one in the world where the soldiers are more scared to retreat than advance ...’

Any ‘cowards and deserters’ among the Russians wouldn’t just be shot on the spot, but their entire families, elderly grand/parents not excluded, would be immediately deported to work camps by the NKVD, where many would die.

Yet Stalin, as ‘artist’ (he was a poet of minor talent), was instrumental, no pun intended, in the creation of the new national anthem of the Soviets in 1943, smart-bang in the middle of the Great Patriotic War (as Russians refer to World War 2).

Alongside composer Sergei Mikhalkov and lyricist El-Registan, a rousing anthem was created:

‘We were raised by Stalin, to have loyalty to the people/ he inspired us to work, to great exploits’ (this line actually rhymes when written down in Russian).