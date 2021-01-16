Join professional community to grow the teaching vocation

There has been a lot of talk in most staff rooms about how to show that a teacher is a participant in professional learning communities. This became apparent when filling the Teachers Performance Appraisal and Development.

Most teachers find themselves scoring the lowest marks in this standard as they have no proof of such participation. Indeed, some are not even aware of what Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) are.

PLCs are also called Communities of Practice (COP). They are forums created by members of a profession to discuss matters germane to their profession. A PLC is a vehicle for establishing collegial relationships and for building capacity for change within a school.

Scholars posit that professional learning communities are a way for schools to reduce isolation and learn together to create sustainable change.

PLCs help in the formulation of best practices in a profession. Practitioners (in this case, teachers) learn from one another. In the process, they codify what works in their practice and how it works.

These best practices can then be applied across the board by all the teachers. This not only raises the self-esteem of the teaching profession but also captures the unique knowledge skills and experiences of teachers who have practised for long.

Managerial skills

Unfortunately, teachers with special teaching and managerial skills exit the profession without sharing their experiences with their colleagues. This leaves the profession much poorer. Newly- employed teachers and teacher interns could learn a lot from such expositions.

Teachers can form subject-based groups where they can discuss pedagogy, challenges or unique circumstances that can help improve their and their learners' performance in a subject. In primary schools, this can be spearheaded by the Curriculum Support Officers while in secondary schools, it can be coordinated by the sub-county TSC Director in consultation with the head teachers.

Such subject panels used to exist in every zone. However, with time, they were relegated to setting and marking of KCPE papers, denying them their growth and effectiveness.

PLCs are what distinguish one profession from the other. This is where mentorship comes into practice. Indeed, as the government embarks on the roll-out of the Competency-Based Curriculum, PLCs can be a very useful vehicle the school can use to shift the culture of their school in order to build capacity for implementing and sustaining changes envisaged in the curriculum.

PLCs can also be actualised at the school level through conducting action research. The areas of research are innumerable. The results can be shared during such forums where teachers come together to discuss nothing but professional matters. This is one of the mandates of trade unions that represent teachers. The TSC can make participation in such forums a mandatory requirement for teachers’ promotion or even the long awaited recertification.

The results of such discussions can be published in Image, the magazine printed by the TSC. In this day of online publications, teachers should take the initiative and develop one or two magazines dedicated to the teaching profession.

Results of such action research and other experiences can be published as articles in such magazines. Through the Department of Quality Assurance and Standards, TSC can ensure that these articles are shared in all schools. They can also be shared during the annual teachers’ conference.

That is how professionals work and become distinct masters of their calling. Lawyers do it. Engineers do it. Doctors do it. Why not teachers?