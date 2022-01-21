It is a dance of the macabre in Wole Soyinka’s latest book

Wole Soyinka

Nigerian author and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka. In 2021 he released his first novel since 1973 titled ‘Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth’.


 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth is the story of four college friends, also known as the ‘Gong o’ Four’.
  • What Soyinka poses in this novel is an obvious philosophical question: how does one become happy?

It is always seductive to convert a story about a specific African country into the story of Africa. Is there a Kenyan, Nigerian, Egyptian, South African or Libyan story that can stand on its own, and defy the logic that would rename it ‘African?’

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.