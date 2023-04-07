Intimations of immortality, with Naivasha and Kilifi on my mind

The week we are ending has been a momentous one, on many fronts. We are celebrating not only the gift of a spirit of détente from our political leaders but also the Christian Holy Week, marking a famous death and resurrection. Resurrection, with its implication of “undying-ness” or immortality, is, I believe, the human mind’s strongest confrontation with the terror of death. It is our assertion of indestructibility and survival beyond the apparent dissolution of our bodies and their activities.

I will not pretend to be a philosopher or a theologian by trying to elaborate on how we survive beyond the grave. I admit that much of that is really a matter of faith, and blessed are those who possess it.

The plain premise of my simple mind is that, since the human mind can conceive of immortality, it is capable of achieving it in some form. We literary labourers seek immortality in our scribbles, claiming that we and our creations will survive as long as human beings read.

“Intimations of Immortality”, the title of an early collection of lyrical verses by William Wordsworth, hints at this belief among literati. To “intimate” is to suggest to someone or indirectly, make them understand something. Wordsworth’s poems suggest human immortality with a such powerful delicacy that some critics have been profuse with their praise. Crane and Hearst claim that “this work has been selected by scholars as being culturally important and is part of the knowledge base of civilisation as we know it”. We call this “canonisation” in literary parlance, borrowing a concept from early Christianity.

I, however, had a few other and more personal reasons for reflecting on death and immortality lately. You no doubt heard of the grisly accident near Naivasha on March 30, in which, among other casualties, we lost nearly 20 students from Pwani University in Kilifi. They were travelling in a university bus to attend a sports gala in Eldoret with their comrades from other universities countrywide.

You do not have to have been a lifelong teacher, like me, to understand the profound bond between a teacher and his or her successive generations of students, and eventually all students. Students and, by implication, all learners are our lives, we teachers. Indeed, I can confess to you, from the experience of my past few years of fitfully quitting and returning to the classroom, that the most trying aspect of retiring from teaching is the process of getting used to doing without students.

Students can be inspiring and they can be bewildering. They can be endearing and they can be maddening. One moment they are cheering you, the next moment they are jeering at you. Sometimes they listen to you with the rapt attention that some congregations pay to their favourite pastors. Other times they pointedly make it clear to you, without even uttering a word, that you are wasting their time, either indulging in the obvious or rambling into irrelevance. I used to feel particularly hurt when my students failed or refused to respond to my well-chosen and well-rehearsed jokes.

Anyway, the upshot of it all is that we get addicted to students. Indeed, this is one of the reasons why we are often underpaid and given raw working conditions by those who hire us. Our addiction to students ensures that we will be there in the classroom, and we will teach, whether you pay us peanuts, pay us at all or not at all. (This, however, will not go on for ever, since, with the increasingly opening borders and the rising demand for our services, we should soon be able to name our own terms).

It is, however, with that deeply-ingrained sense of attachment to our young charges that I responded to the colossal loss of the Pwani University students. The shock and wounds of the tragedy are still so raw that we need not rub them any harder than absolutely necessary. So, let us leave it at the simple but sincere “Makiwa” (heartfelt condolences and sympathies) to our Pwani University colleagues and, especially, students. Makiwa!

While we collectively mourn, however, I should reveal to you a few of my own personal links with Pwani University and Kilifi Town and County, which make my sorrow even deeper than the poignant pain of bereavement. I start with, for me, a uniquely memorable visit to the Pwani University in late 2014. I wrote about it in these columns at the time, but nine years are a long time, and I would not blame you if you do not remember.

The University, then in its very early days, was holding an inaugural conference on African Literature and they invited me to give one of the keynote lectures. The invitation gave me the opportunity to share with the audience, which included the VC, Prof Mohammed S. Rajab, and nearly all of his senior administrative and academic staff, my basic ideas on the development of an African literary theory. I did not get my paper published, but maybe I should do so now, in honour of our departed comrades.

My visit to that vibrant new campus at the coast also reminded me nostalgically of my own undergraduate days at a new campus on the Mrima Coast, in Dar es Salaam. What struck me most strongly about the Pwani University campus, however, was the liveliness and eagerness of the students of that then-small community. I still recall the young Lamu woman scholar who put it to me that the “thief” in my notorious poem was probably a jinn, because “jinns are beings of fire” (in which the “thief” left the speaker in the poem roasting).

On a happier note, you probably know that I now have close relatives in Kilifi. I am a fellow elder (in-law), or kivyere, there. With precious Giriama blood coursing through the arteries and veins of my grandson, can I afford to remain unmoved by what happens in Kilifi?

Love and best resurrection wishes over this Easter season.