Innovation in class will be key as in-person learning resumes

For many parents, students, teachers and government education officials, the full reopening of basic learning institutions across the country after nearly 10 months of closure was a welcome relief.

Once again, learners could resume a calendar year that has been plagued by an unprecedented pandemic.

However, even as many breathed a sigh of relief, there is always the underlying fear of what could happen as the outbreak is still far from being under firm control.

It is a situation that puts physical education and play – all essential elements of education at these basic levels – in serious jeopardy. Just how can teachers adapt to using alternative methods and learning activities in these challenging circumstances?

Even with the open admission by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha that it would be very difficult to maintain recommended social distancing within the thousands of public learning institutions across the country, there are still many Covid-19 protocols that learning institutions are expected to abide by.

One way is to minimise activities that would encourage close contact within the learning institutions. It is, perhaps, in this regard that all the co-curricular activities face an indefinite ban.

The fact of the matter is that long before the pandemic reared its head, a lot of learning was modelled around close-knit discussions, play-acting, role play and other ways of infusing learning into play for the very basic levels.

In this way, learning was much more practical and enjoyable to them. Even if lecturing was also used, it was but a supplementary method to the more practical and involving ways that put the learners at the centre. As they played and interacted outdoors, it also taught them vital virtues of teamwork, cooperation, inclusivity and a winning mentality.

Minimal discussion

With the current situation, though, teachers find themselves in dire need of developing innovative and creative ways of getting learners more engaged without putting them in danger of the virus. The teachers have a duty to ensure that they not only succeed in making in-person learning interesting for the younger learners with minimal discussion and play, but also ensure that the vital skills that these learners acquire when they engage in such activities are imparted through alternative ways of cooperation and physical education.

The real question is whether the goal of developing physical and psychomotor skills can be attained without the much-needed physical education and actual physical activity. The fact of the matter is that the purely physical skills cannot be attained without engaging in physical activities. Innovative teachers should find ways of making the home environment an alternative to the physical aspect of learning that the learners may miss at school.

Instead of giving written homework and many problems to solve from books, teachers can instead focus on tasking learners with physical activities to do while at home. In the spirit of digital learning, some of these activities can be recorded by the parents for any future evaluation. In this way then, the limited physical interaction in schools can always be supplemented by home-based physical activity.

There is already a silver lining for those who may be apprehensive of what this type of learning may be able to achieve. For many learners, the only mode of learning they knew for months was virtual learning. They took activities, lessons, tests and notes online.

There was no physical interaction between them and teachers or even amongst themselves as learners. The ingenuity of these innovations was testament to the fact that necessity could lead to innovative ways of meeting emerging challenges.

The suggestion by the Education Cabinet Secretary that teachers could use tree shades to attain the much-needed social distancing and the recent video of two classes concurrently running within the same room in a public primary school highlight some of the challenges that the teachers have to face during this period – and overcome.

The need to keep learners safe will have to be balanced with a genuine need for innovation and creativity to attain the core skills that many may have well taken for granted before the pandemic struck.